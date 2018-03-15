RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

SACRAMENTO, California, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT and RIBTW) (the "Company" or "RBT"), a global leader in the production and marketing of value added products derived from rice bran, announced today the Company's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017.
Business Highlights
"We are pleased with the progress we made in 2017 as we completed the work to put RBT on sound financial footing," said Dr. Robert Smith, CEO. "Our expanded salesforce is now focused on targeted customer niches, and we are seeing progress in growing those niches. We believe this will translate into accelerating revenue growth starting with the 2018 second quarter and we expect our quarterly adjusted EBITDA to improve markedly by the end of 2018."
Highlights of RBT's 2017 results:
Highlights of RBT's 2017 fourth quarter results:
RBT's balance sheet was substantially strengthened in 2017:
"We are in a strong position to pursue growth opportunities," noted Brent Rystrom, COO and CFO. "Our sales team, led by Michael Goose, is making major inroads in identifying and selling to new customers as well as building volumes with existing customers. We see this leading to a progressive acceleration in revenue growth beginning in the 2018 second quarter. We plan to hold non-selling expenses flat in 2018, which should drive sharply improving profitability."
RiceBran Technologies is providing guidance for 2018:
Conference Call Information
RiceBran Technologies will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call information is as follows:
This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed athttp://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128749.
The call will also be available for replay by accessing http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128749.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company servicing the food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient products markets. We utilize our proprietary and patented intellectual property to convert rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, into a number of highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products. The global target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran Technologies' expectations regarding revenue growth, product demand and opportunities, improved adjusted EBITDA, costs and expenses, and profitability. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in this press release and in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.
RiceBran Technologies
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2017 and 2016
(in thousands, except share amounts)
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,203
$ 342
Restricted cash
775
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8 and $12
1,273
1,094
Inventories
Finished goods
564
795
Packaging
114
138
Deposits and other current assets
519
824
Current assets held for sale
-
4,335
Total current assets
9,448
7,528
Property and equipment, net
7,850
7,025
Other long-term assets, net
63
242
Noncurrent assets held for sale
-
14,050
Total assets
$ 17,361
$ 28,845
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 765
$ 714
Accrued salary, wages and benefits
773
496
Accrued expenses
741
904
Unearned revenue
75
384
Escrow liability
258
-
Current maturities of long-term debt
4
3,063
Current liabilities held for sale
-
15,801
Total current liabilities
2,616
21,362
Long-term debt, less current portion
12
5,964
Derivative warrant liabilities
-
1,527
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
-
73
Total liabilities
2,628
28,926
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
Preferred stock, Series F, convertible, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,000
shares issued and outstanding
-
551
Total temporary equity
-
551
Equity (deficit):
Equity (deficit) attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders:
Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized:
Series F, convertible, 3,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Series G, convertible, 3,000 shares authorized, 630 shares issued and outstanding
313
-
Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
18,046,731 and 10,790,351 shares issued and outstanding
279,548
264,232
Accumulated deficit
(265,128)
(259,819)
Accumulated deficit attributable to noncontrolling interest in discontinued operations
-
(699)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-
(4,346)
Total equity (deficit) attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders
14,733
(632)
Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity (deficit)
$ 17,361
$ 28,845
RiceBran Technologies
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2017
2016
Revenues
$ 13,355
$ 12,982
Cost of goods sold
9,564
9,855
Gross profit
3,791
3,127
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,888
12,384
Loss from operations
(6,097)
(9,257)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,623)
(2,483)
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
670
1,625
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(8,290)
-
Gain on resolution of Irgovel purchase litigation
-
1,598
Other income
307
563
Other expense
(182)
-
Total other income (expense)
(9,118)
1,303
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(15,215)
(7,954)
Income tax benefit
5,030
1,824
Loss from continuing operations
(10,185)
(6,130)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
3,983
(5,120)
Net loss
(6,202)
(11,250)
Less - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
in discontinued operations
(1,671)
(2,720)
Net loss attributable to RiceBran Technologies shareholders
(4,531)
(8,530)
Less - Dividends on preferred stock, beneficial conversion feature
778
551
Net loss attributable to RiceBran Technologies common shareholders
$ (5,309)
$ (9,081)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.92)
$ (0.72)
Discontinued operations
0.47
(0.25)
Basic loss per common share - RiceBran Technologies
$ (0.45)
$ (0.97)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.92)
$ (0.72)
Discontinued operations
0.47
(0.25)
Diluted loss per common share - RiceBran Technologies
$ (0.45)
$ (0.97)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
11,923,923
9,338,370
Diluted
11,923,923
9,338,370
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
We utilize "Adjusted EBITDA" as a supplemental measure in our ongoing analysis of short term and long term cash requirement and liquidity needs. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is not a measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (the most comparable GAAP financial measure to EBITDA). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of our current financial performance. By eliminating the impact of all material non-cash charges as well as items that do not regularly occur, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more accurate and informative indicator of our cash requirements.
The table below contains a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Due to the nature of certain reconciling items, it is not possible to predict with any reliability what future outcomes may be with regard to the expense or income that may ultimately be recognized in future periods. Any forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA information that we may provide from time to time consistently excludes the same items from projected net income that are excluded from actual net income in the table below.
RiceBran Technologies
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the three months ended December 31 (in thousands)
2017
2016
Net income (loss)
$ (1,795)
$ (1,635)
Interest expense
7
999
Interest income
-
-
Depreciation & amortization
186
242
Unadjusted EBITDA
$ (1,602)
$ (394)
Add Back Other Items:
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
138
(1,311)
Gain on resolution of Irgovel purchase litigation
-
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
Other income/expense
(59)
(431)
Proxy contest expense
-
(390)
Share-based compensation
169
691
Est. CEO Employment Agreement Settlement
-
47
Corporate relocation associated expenses
15
-
Other
-
95
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,339)
$ (1,693)
RiceBran Technologies
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the twelve months ended December 31 (in thousands)
2017
2016
Net income (loss)
$ (15,215)
$ (7,954)
Interest expense
1,623
2,483
Interest income
-
-
Depreciation & amortization
757
936
Unadjusted EBITDA
$ (12,835)
$ (4,535)
Add Back Other Items:
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(670)
(1,625)
Gain on resolution of Irgovel purchase litigation
-
(1,598)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
8,290
-
Other income/expense
(125)
(563)
Proxy contest expense
-
667
Share-based compensation
1,073
1,275
Est. CEO Employment Agreement Settlement
-
747
Corporate relocation associated expenses
116
-
Other
92
262
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (4,059)
$ (5,370)
Investor Contact:
Ascendant Partners, LLC
Richard Galterio
(732) 410-9810
rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ricebran-technologies-reports-full-year-2017-financial-results-300614818.html
SOURCE RiceBran Technologies
