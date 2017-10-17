Retailers Get Excited About New StePac Technologies Used in Fresh Produce Packaging

TEFEN, Israel, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Market leaders in bulk modified atmosphere packaging solutions for fresh produce, StePac, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK-based Johnson Matthey PLC, has launched a new line of fresh produce packaging solutions specially designed with retailers in mind.

Johnson Matthey Technical Development Manager, Gary Ward, PhD. says, "We're building on the latest developments in advanced Xtend® modified atmosphere/modified humidity (MA/MH) technology and packaging design to help both retailers and international food brands to address growing consumer demands for premium quality packaged produce. Our Xgo™ advanced retail packaging line will be showcased at the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Expo taking place October 20-21 in New Orleans: Johnson Matthey booth Hall E - Stand #3219.

Case studies demonstrate the retail value of Xgo packaging for whole fruits, vegetables and fresh herbs as well as fresh-cut salads. Retailers can drive sales through innovation by capitalizing on the latest developments in MA/MH technology to provide extended shelf life, reduce waste and enhance the consumer experience.

Our retail packaging solutions rev-up customer demand by displaying fresher, more appealing produce in convenient, attractive easy to identify, easy to handle packaging."

Retail packaging solutions include:

Xgo LIDDING FILM: Customized solutions for a wide range of produce packed in either PET or PP trays. Re-sealable lidding film available (for PET only).

Xgo PREFORMED BAGS: High-performance, pre-formed flexible packaging solutions for manual packing, that significantly extend shelf life of both whole and fresh cut fruits and vegetables. Large selection of films with varying water vapor transmission rates available to provide optimal moisture control for each type of produce being packed.

Xgo FLOW PACK: Roll stock for automated retail packing processes. Large selection of films with varying water vapor transmission rates available to provide optimal moisture control for each type of produce being packed.

Xgo STANDING POUCH: Cleverly engineered to provide extended shelf life in a convenient, attractive Grab-N-Go retail packaging format. The standing pouch commands shelf displays, offering instant product recognition and most significantly, good film clarity and condensation control.

All products contain excellent anti-fog properties and can be customized to provide optimal modified atmosphere conditions for prevailing temperature-time profiles of many different kinds of produce.

About StePac

Acknowledged as the 'global fresh produce packaging technology experts', StePac is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Matthey PLC.

Retailers and consumers alike can now benefit from StePac expertise in post-harvest science, interaction between polymer science and packaging design, in addition to large-scale manufacturing capacity and a strong global presence.

Committed to innovation, we are developing next generation solutions that will stretch the boundaries of MAP even further.

Learn more about the advanced packaging solutions mentioned here visit our website: www.StePac.com

