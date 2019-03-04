Retail meal kits now available in Gelson's Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Innovations, based in Newport Beach, California, is launching new products under both True Chef™ and Chef'd™ branded retail meal kits with fresh, clean label, preservative-free recipes in Gelson's Markets. All recipes only require 15 minutes of total prep and cook time.

Alan True, Founder & CEO, said that both True Chef and Chef'd Meal Kits will be available for purchase at all Gelson's locations: "We are extremely excited to relaunch the Chef'd and True Chef brands in Gelson's Markets and it is a testament to the quality of product and our ability to meet the highest standards of Gelson's and its customer base."

True Chef & Chef'd – Retail Meal Kits

"Our strategy is to provide retailers with a multi-brand offering with the ability to provide meal kit options based on price, demographics and geography; Gelson's agreed with us and has built a destination with both the True Chef and Chef'd brands for its consumers," said Robert Jones, President of True Food Innovations. Gelson's Markets is carrying all (8) recipes from both brands providing consumers a selection of recipes, including: Truffle Butter Sirloin Steak, Chicken Marsala and Saffron Tomato Chicken.

True Chef and Chef'd Meal Kits are free from all artificial colors, preservatives and artificial flavors, company officials said. "We are very excited for this partnership. We pride ourselves in providing our customers top quality product and look forward to a successful relationship with True Chef & Chef'd meal kits," stated Paul Kneeland, Senior Produce Executive, Gelson's Markets.

True Food Innovations has developed first-of-its-kind patent-pending formulations for fresh meal kits that are specifically designed for retail. Consumers can now enjoy delicious, safer and all-natural, restaurant-quality meals made right at home and purchased locally at your favorite club or grocery store without having to subscribe to home delivery services.

About Gelson's Markets:

Founded in 1951, Gelson's currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson's Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 65 years of experience, Gelson's in-house experts know Southern California's lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson's is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at Gelson's website, https://gelsons.com .

About True Food Innovations

True Food Innovations is a privately held food technology company that provides turnkey product development, packaging solutions and manufacturing services. It develops or partners with companies to introduce first-to-market, private-label and retail-ready products nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-meal-kits-now-available-in-gelsons-markets-300805324.html

SOURCE True Food Innovations