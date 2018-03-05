ReGrained Shifts the Paradigm on Upcycled Ingredients Launching an Irresistibly Delicious and Sustainable SuperGrain+(TM) Bar Line

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGrained believes that allowing 40% of all food produced to go to waste is unacceptable. To help inspire a food system that can do more with less, ReGrained released its innovative and revolutionary SuperGrain+™bar line. A flavorful snack that showcases the nutrition & flavor of ReGrained's upcycled SuperGrain+™ flour. In addition to its stacked nutritional profile and crave-able flavors, each bar is wrapped in a first-to-market, fully-compostable wrapper.

All SuperGrain+™ bars are Non-GMO, made with organic ingredients and come in three varieties; Honey Cinnamon IPA, Chocolate Coffee Stout, and Blueberry Sunflower Saison. Every bar boasts 4 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein, and only 8 grams of sugar. The complex flavor profiles developed by a top chef elevate snacking into a full culinary experience. Functional ingredients like Manuka Honey, Ginseng, and Coffee Fruit infuse each bar with unique benefits like Immunity, Energy, and Antioxidant delivery. These great tasting nutrition bars keep you energized and satisfied between meals or on-the-go for only 160 calories.

ReGrained uses its patented technology solution to rescue, process, and stabilize highly nutritious, food manufacturing byproducts creating a versatile, low sugar grain blend called SuperGrain+™ which performs flawlessly in all commercial applications from savory to sweet, producing delicious, nutritious, and highly functional foods rich in pre-biotic fiber and vegan protein. As thought leaders in edible upcycling™, ReGrained has been fortunate to share its vision and innovation with over a hundred million people via platforms like TED, Inc., Fortune, Fast Company and more, and the founders were named Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2017.

