Redeveloped One Mag Mile: Where Gold Coast Prestige Meets Modern Workplace Experience

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Partners announces today the redevelopment of One Mag Mile (980 N. Michigan), including transformative lobby renovations, and the recent opening of popular international juice chain JOE & THE JUICE. The new experience at One Mag Mile will bridge the gap between upscale Gold Coast vibes with modern amenities for a new generation of innovators. Franklin Partners is planning additional building improvements and recently hired a new building operations manager who will ensure that tenants receive the highest quality services and support.

Building enhancements

The upgraded lobby will embrace the spirit of hospitality to welcome tenants and visitors alike to the prominent building. New finishes and modern lighting will enhance the building's original architecture while offering a true sense of arrival. Franklin Partners is collaborating on the project with frequent partner Wright Heerema Architects, a Chicago-based architecture firm.

"We're excited to revitalize this iconic building overlooking Oak Street Beach where the Mag Mile meets the Gold Coast," said Ray Warner, Partner, Franklin Partners. "Our experience shows that tenants crave a social, welcoming entrance reminiscent of hotel lobbies, as well as building-wide amenities to support their workplace experience. We're thrilled to bring those features to One Mag Mile with sophisticated approachability."

New faces and spaces

Located at the northernmost point of the Magnificent Mile, One Mag Mile offers 400,000 square feet of office space and retail storefronts. Demonstrating the appeal of the building renovations for tenants, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Singerman Real Estate and The Realreal recently expanded their office footprints. Other recent office leases include Grass River Capital Markets, Skoog Productions and Kneen & Company.

The new JOE & THE JUICE location complements existing retailers in the building, Spiaggia and Marshall Pierce. The popular coffee shop and juice bar is also celebrating its revamped menu, including new items designed for health like vegan coconut yogurt, organic snacks and more juices. Later in 2019, tenants will be able to place large JOE & THE JUICE orders for their office and for events in the communal 6th floor conference rooms via an app. Phil Golding and Todd Seigel of CBRE brokered the lease for JOE & THE JUICE.

In addition to the physical changes in the building, Lori Brudzisz joined Franklin Partners in January 2019 as Operations Manager at One Mag Mile. Lori is focused on delivering premium customer service in Class A buildings, with property management experience including LEED Platinum Certification for existing buildings, oversight of an $11 million lobby and amenity floor renovation, and the creation of extensive tenant engagement programming. She is an active member of BOMA Chicago, serving on the communications committee.

About Franklin Partners

Our team is as innovative and adaptable as the real estate we acquire, develop, manage and build. Since 1995, Franklin Partners has brought its focus on quality and innovation to more than 20 million square feet of commercial real estate. Our experience allows us to be adaptable in an ever-changing real estate market, embracing opportunities that require challenging the status quo, bringing new life to under-utilized assets. Our portfolio spans Illinois, Michigan, and Missouri, where we acquire, redevelop, build, manage and own real estate with a focus in industrial and office. For more information, please visit http://franklinpartners.net.

FRANKLIN PARTNERS MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophie Bartolotta

sophie@akrete.com or 847-859-9065

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redeveloped-one-mag-mile-where-gold-coast-prestige-meets-modern-workplace-experience-300808084.html

SOURCE Franklin Partners