REBBL Welcomes New Leadership; Introduces CMO

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional beverage brand, REBBL, expands its leadership team with the introduction of Bonnie Neulight as Chief Marketing Officer. This announcement comes on the heels of June's appointment of Michele Kessler as CEO, and at the exciting time of several new REBBL innovations launching in Whole Foods Market, including a new ultra-hydrating line of Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics.

With 20 years' experience in brand management and innovation, Neulight previously served as CMO at Mezzetta Foods where she led marketing and new products across a multi-category portfolio. Having developed and launched Del Monte's first-ever pet brand and Mezzetta's new sub-brand, Neulight is a well-regarded product innovator and seasoned marketing strategist.

The additions of both Neulight and Kessler to the REBBL team come at a monumental time for the company. Having released a short film narrated by actor and activist Ruby Rose, REBBL With a Cause, highlighting the company's founding and global impact work, REBBL continues to be a major player in the beverage space while helping to uplift vulnerable communities through regenerative agriculture and ethically sourcing over 70 organic ingredients.

The company also recently debuted its newest innovations at Whole Foods Market. Joining the brand's portfolio of Super Herb Elixirs and Proteins are four lower sugar, ultra-hydrating Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics, a super-mushroom-filled Gold Label Elixir, and 32 oz. Multi-Serve bottles of fan favorites Reishi Chocolate, Maca Cold-Brew and Turmeric Golden-Milk. The new products are now available nationally, exclusively at Whole Foods Market. In addition to the new innovations, REBBL also launched their e-commerce platform on REBBL.co back in July, now serving consumers direct-to-doorstep with their plant-based functional beverages.

"Joining the REBBL team at this upswing in momentum lets me jump right in and do what I love to do," says Neulight on her new role. "For me, coming to REBBL at this exhilarating time, under Michele's leadership, gives me such inspiration to work with this fast-growing brand that is also deeply purpose driven. REBBL is truly the best of both worlds."

With a best-in-class leadership team, REBBL plans to continue its growth in both the natural and conventional retail space. Currently, its on-trend, disruptive portfolio of functional-by-nature, plant-based beverages can be found at over 7,000 retailers nationwide. REBBL impact-sources its organic ingredients in over 30 countries and has donated over $1 million to help Not for Sale's mission of creating a future without human trafficking.

REBBL

About REBBL

REBBL, Soulfully Crafted Super Herbs, curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing super herb elixirs to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey, empower growers and farmers, honor the planet, and co-create a future without human trafficking.

Celebrating traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, who sought out to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL donates a percent of all net sales to Not For Sale to support regions of the world that are vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking. Through impact sourcing, REBBL helps communities to thrive and prevent their vulnerability to trafficking in the first place. REBBL is a Certified B Corporation®, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

