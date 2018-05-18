REBBL Secures $20 Million In Funding Led By CAVU Venture Partners

The functional beverage brand continues exponential growth thanks to a winning trifecta of conscious capitalism, trending plant-based beverages and flat-out delicious flavors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL, crafter of organic coconut-milk based super-herb drinks, has announced the closing of $20 million in funding led by CAVU Venture Partners, a VC and growth equity firm started by consumer products veterans known for backing and building iconic consumer brands such as BAI Brands, Health-Ade Kombucha, and Bulletproof Coffee. Since its launch in 2011, REBBL has seen triple digit growth, prompting the interest of industry leaders from key investment companies such as BIGR Ventures and PowerPlant Ventures, in addition to CAVU. Much of this growth can be attributed to the brand being on the forefront of many current trends such as plant-based and functional beverages, impact-sourcing and conscious capitalism, as well as the company's fanatical focus on creating exceptional tasting products.

"We are so excited to welcome CAVU Venture Partners to the REBBL family," says Sheryl O'Loughlin, CEO of REBBL. "It was important to our team that whoever we brought on during this round of funding felt as passionate as we do about our REBBL mission. CAVU exemplifies this and co-founder, Clayton Christopher, will join our board. With his experience as a founder of Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka, his addition will enhance the deep brain trust already in place. This includes the best of the best in the beverage industry such as Duane Primozich from BIGR Ventures and Mark Rampolla from PowerPlant Ventures, whose forward-thinking, companies also chose to continue to invest in the brand."

The funding will allow REBBL to grow their team, increase marketing efforts to drive greater household penetration, expand the sales function and enhance R&D. The large round of funding also means that REBBL can continue to further their mission to create a future without human trafficking in partnership with their non-profit partner, Not For Sale, who co-founded the beverage company. REBBL is deeply purpose-driven and impact-sources its organic ingredients in 29 countries, in addition to making a 2.5 percent donation of net sales of every bottle back to Not For Sale. In a crowded marketplace, it is this mission that sets REBBL apart from the competition and attracts not only key investors, but top talent to their leadership team.

"When Not for Sale set out to create a company to further its mission, we could have never imagined what a success it would be," says Dave Batstone, President of Not for Sale and REBBL board member. "To date, REBBL has donated over $630,000 to help our mission of creating a future without human trafficking and we know with this additional capital, the deeply experienced team at REBBL will grow this number in the years to come, giving more back to the world we live in."

Beyond the mission, REBBL is a leader in the new, totally-natural functional beverage category where the efficacious functionality comes purely from the power of plants. As a super herb beverage pioneer, REBBL creates exquisite-tasting, nutrient-dense drinks that are plant-based, organic, non-GMO, and free of flavor chemicals, gums, thickeners and carrageenan. Their on-trend, yet disruptive product portfolio soulfully crafts the best of the Plant Queendom to create functional organic beverages, utilizing adaptogens and super-herbs such as matcha, turmeric, ashwagandha, maca and schizandra. The results are flat-out delicious flavors that have attracted a highly engaged tribe of consumers that will only continue to expand with the company's growth. REBBL is the top performing brand in the functional set within the natural space and their beverages can now be found nationwide in 7,000 retailers with continued expansion in 2018.

"We've long admired REBBL not just for its exceptional products, but also for its mission to make a real difference in the world," says Clayton Christopher, co-founder and Managing Partner at CAVU Venture Partners. "Their seasoned management team spearheaded by CEO Sheryl O'Loughlin and co-founder Palo Hawken know inside and out who they are as a brand. REBBL has disrupted the functional beverage space while simultaneously highlighting the positive impact an innovative social enterprise can have on our world."

For more information about REBBL, please visit www.rebbl.co.

About REBBL

We are REBBL. Righteous Plant Alchemy™, A Botanical Revolution for Good™. A celebration of the traditional super-herb wisdoms refined over millennia, which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally. Thousands of years of collective intelligence are captured in every bottle of our super-herb, adaptogen powered Elixirs and Proteins to deliver delicious and nourishing goodness. Every bottle of REBBL is based in coconut milk, certified organic, soy and dairy free, gluten free, GMO free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, whose soul purpose was to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL partners with Not For Sale, with a goal to create a future without human trafficking, and donates 2.5 percent of net revenue from the sale of every bottle to Not For Sale to rehabilitate survivors of trafficking. REBBL and Not for Sale also works REBBL's growers to support their livelihood, so the grower communities are not vulnerable to trafficking.

About CAVU Venture Partners

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high growth, iconic consumer brands. CAVU was founded by consumer products veterans and serial entrepreneurs Rohan Oza, Clayton Christopher, and Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term for the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building and operational expertise, CAVU's partners seek to create the best possible conditions to enable their talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Brands include Bai, Vital Proteins, Health-Ade, One Bar, Kite Hill, Bulletproof, WTRMLN WTR and Good Culture. For more information, please visit www.cavuventures.com.

