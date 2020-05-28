RealEats Recognized by Partnership for a Healthier America as Improving Health and Wellness through Its Innovative "Fresh Meal" Product Line

Meal delivery service is first in its category to partner with PHA

GENEVA, N.Y., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealEats , a ready-to-eat meal delivery service that uses innovative sous-vide style packaging to make real food simple, today announced that it is joining forces with the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), a nationwide nonprofit founded alongside Michelle Obama's Let's Move! initiative. Together, the organizations will support PHA's mission to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting, sustainable change that improves the food supply in pursuit of health equity. RealEats is the first meal delivery service company to partner with PHA.

All of RealEats' meals use a patent-pending methodology and packaging technique inspired by the classic "sous-vide" style of French cuisine. This unique vacuum packaging naturally locks in the freshness of real food and allows RealEats' customers to safely enjoy healthy, nutrient-dense meals free of preservatives, additives or junk of any kind – without the usual preparation and cleanup associated with cooking a meal or assistance from a microwave. Most of RealEats' packaging is also made from recycled or recyclable materials and keeps meals naturally fresh for a week when refrigerated, resulting in reduced packaging and food waste.

Founded in 2010, PHA was created to combat childhood obesity in conjunction with First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! initiative. PHA works with hundreds of organizations across the supply chain – food producers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers – to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity.

According to Earnest Research, the grocery and food delivery industry has experienced year-over-year sales growth of up to 45% since early March. RealEats has seen its average order values increase by 20% during the same time frame, while new order volume has increased by 120%. PHA has been watching the rise of direct-to-consumer meal delivery services, with a specific focus on services like RealEats that promote healthy eating initiatives and meet PHA's philosophy and approach to healthy eating.

"Partnership for a Healthier America is continually working to accelerate market innovation that is improving the landscape of food – and Real Eats is doing that," said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "RealEats' meals and its innovative packaging set it apart from others in the prepared foods market, and we plan to work together to get further, faster."

Unlike most meal delivery services, RealEats provides healthy, farm-to-table meals that stay fresh for up to seven days when refrigerated using real ingredients primarily from the company's carefully selected network of local farms in upstate New York, close to its kitchen. The meals, all of which are dietician-approved, can be prepared in six minutes or less and are key to maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet that will not take away time from consumers' busy schedules. RealEats is dedicated to enhancing the experience of eating at home by making it beneficial, quick and easy for people to enjoy real food.

"The core of RealEats' mission has always been to make it simple for people to access the nutritional benefits of real food," said Dan Wise, CEO of RealEats. "Our pot-to-plate meals are a highly innovative way to safely, simply and efficiently deliver delicious, real food nutrition to consumers. This makes our meals a healthy and hygienic weapon in the fight for a healthier food future, which is more important than ever right now for adults, children and families across the country. We are honored to be recognized as a PHA partner and look forward to continuing to make the experience of eating more enjoyable and healthier for all Americans."

RealEats currently ships its meals – including gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based options – to customers in 28 states, with distribution continuing to expand. See how RealEats is transforming the marketplace by visiting RealEats.com.

About RealEats

RealEats was founded in 2017 by Dan Wise with a mission to build a healthier food future by making it simple for anybody to enjoy real food. Celebrity Chef Aliya LeeKong leads the company's culinary efforts, developing seasonal menus that incorporate fresh, local produce that is clean, sustainable and nutritionally dense. RealEats currently serves 28 states. For more information about RealEats and to join the real food movement, visit RealEats.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RealEatsFood, Instagram at @RealEatsFood or Twitter at @RealEats.

About Partnership for a Healthier America

PHA's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates, and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. Most important, PHA ensures that commitments made are commitments kept by working with unbiased third parties to monitor and publicly report on the progress our partners are making. For more information about PHA, please visit www.ahealthieramerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

