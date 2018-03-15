Raise Vegan Magazine Announces Birth of Olympians' & WNBA Players' Son

Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury WNBA Players

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise Vegan, a magazine dedicated to raising children on a vegan diet, announced the birth of a son for Diana Taurasi, a leading player for Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA and Olympic gold medalist, and Penny Taylor, Olympic medalist for Australia and three championship WNBA player for Phoenix Mercury.

The couple have announced their pregnancy and birth at once through Raise Vegan's Magazine and social media accounts.

CEO of Raise Vegan, Emily Wood, stated, "We couldn't be more impressed with Penny and Diana – both high endurance athletes at the top of their careers, while thriving on a plant-based diet."

The Raise Vegan magazine, also available on the Google Play Store and App Store, is the only outlet with exclusive pictures and story of the new family. To find out more, visit: https://raisevegan.com

