Purple Carrot Launches New Industry-leading Recyclable Packaging

BOSTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Carrot, the plant-based meal kit company, today announces the launch of its 100% curbside recyclable packaging solution. Designed to help the company and its customers minimize the environmental footprint associated with its meal kits, Purple Carrot's new corrugated boxes are made from 95% post-consumer material, and utilize a recycled cellulose paper fiber liner and 100% water-filled ice packs that are both drain-safe and environmentally disposable. Components of Purple Carrot's new packaging will begin rolling out to subscribers throughout the next few weeks.

"We're incredibly proud of our leadership role in introducing new, environmentally-friendly packaging components for our meal kits," said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. "Given the urgency of addressing the significant environmental issues we all face, we encourage other meal kit companies to invest in sustainable packaging solutions to help address this industry-wide issue. We are committed to ongoing innovation to ensure Purple Carrot remains at the forefront of product and packaging sustainability in the meal kit industry as a whole."

As the first and only meal kit company to deliver 100% plant-based meal options, Purple Carrot believes in the power of plant-based eating to improve not only our own health, but the health of our planet. The brand's 100% curbside recyclable packaging includes:

Boxes made from 95% post-consumer material

Purple Carrot's new corrugated boxes are comprised of 95% post-consumer material, meaning they use little to no harvested or processed components when creating the boxes.

100% water-filled ice packs

All new ice packs will be filled with 100% water, making them drain safe and environmentally responsible disposable. In addition, the new ice pack films are also recyclable as well as food safe.

Cellulose paper fiber liners

Purple Carrot's new insulation is made of 95% recycled cellulose paper fiber, making It 100% recyclable and repulpable in the paper waste stream.

To ensure Purple Carrot's ingredients are fresh and ready to use when delivered straight to consumers' doorsteps, the company's packaging will also be optimized by season, transit time, and facility location.

For more information on Purple Carrot, or to start receiving weekly meals, visit https://www.purplecarrot.com/weekly-menu.

ABOUT PURPLE CARROT

Purple Carrot is the first and only plant-based meal kit company that delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance for people to prepare distinctive, healthy, plant-based meals at home. Purple Carrot empowers people who want to consciously and easily integrate plant-based eating into their life – while not completely giving up meat, fish, and dairy – and become a Balanceatarian™.

