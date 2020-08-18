Profeta Farms Now Delivering Farm-Fresh Organic Food to Jersey City and Hoboken

Customers love Profeta Farms easy online ordering and FREE delivery service

READINGTON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Jersey City and Hoboken can now get FREE home delivery of nutrient-dense, certified-organic meat, produce and groceries from Profeta Farms, a 1,200-acre local organic farm in Readington, NJ.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create food shortages and make shopping all too stressful, we hope to help more people in New Jersey fill their refrigerators and pantries with fresh, nutritious food," said Paul Profeta, owner of Profeta Farms.

From beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and dairy to a wide variety of produce, Profeta Farms offers a comprehensive selection of food grown on their farm in Hunterdon County — all certified organic, pesticide-free, herbicide-free, non-GMO and with no additives of any sort. With an on-site kitchen producing fresh, delicious baked goods, prepared meals, organic make-your-own-pizza kits and more, Profeta farms is dedicated to safely bringing delicious farm-fresh food to as many people in New Jersey as possible. Profeta Farms practices regenerative agriculture that not only adheres to, but goes beyond the standards of USDA organic certification, with an emphasis on the humane treatment of their free-roaming, pasture-raised animals. To place an order for contact-free delivery, residents of Jersey City and Hoboken can visit ProfetaFarms.com and choose the Shop tab. Orders can also be placed for curbside pick-up at the Profeta Farms market.

HOME DELIVERY

Visit: https://shop.profetafarms.com

Free delivery (no minimum order) to Jersey City & Hoboken until 8/31, then delivery is free for orders over $50.

Orders are delivered to your doorstep in an ice-cooled insulated box.

Orders must be placed by 4:00 pm Sunday for delivery on Mondays between 2 pm and 8 pm.

CURBSIDE PICKUP (CONTACT FREE)

There is no minimum amount required for a curbside pickup order and there are no fees.

Orders are packed in an ice-cooled insulated box. Orders can be picked up Wednesday through Sunday in half-hour time slots between 10 am and 6 pm. Orders need a 3-hour lead time to be prepared. An order placed at 7 am on Wednesday can be picked up at 10 am the same day.

ABOUT PROFETA FARMS

Profeta Farms' mission is to revolutionize the way people eat by growing high-quality, nutrient-dense foods using common sense organic farming practices. We achieve this through our dedication to our team members, our core values, and our community. Founded in 2012, Profeta Farms is a certified organic farm dedicated to producing food of the highest quality. Focused on regenerative agriculture that not only adheres to, but goes beyond the standards of USDA organic certification, Profeta Farms strives to create a diverse food system that promotes healthy soil, plants, animals, and people.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paul Profeta, owner of Profeta Farms

Phone: (973) 325-1300

Email: info@profetafarms.com

