PRIMAL KITCHEN® Brings Category Leadership In Mayonnaise To A New Line Of Vegan Mayo Made With Avocado Oil

Whole30 Approved®, Paleo- and Keto-Certified Vegan Mayos Now Available in The Refrigerated Aisle

OXNARD, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the makers of the number one condiment in natural grocery and the number one shelf stable mayo1 comes the all new PRIMAL KITCHEN Vegan Mayo Dip & Spread made with Avocado Oil.

This Non-GMO Project Verified pantry staple is made without canola oil, soybean oil, gluten, grains, or sugar for a Certified Gluten-Free, Whole30 Approved® and Keto Friendly condiment. Made with Avocado Oil, the PRIMAL KITCHEN Vegan Mayo is a plant-based, egg-free mayo and comes in three irresistible flavors: Original, Rosemary Garlic, and Jalapeño Lime.

"Our Vegan Mayo uses potato protein, a functional ingredient, for emulsification. This unique differentiator makes our line paleo-friendly and Whole30 Approved, without using a legume based emulsifier like pea protein or chickpea water," said founder Mark Sisson. "There really isn't another vegan mayo out there that checks all the boxes and has a creamy, uncompromisingly delicious flavor."

According to the FDA, eggs are a top 8 food allergen2, which quickly eliminates many consumers from using mayos, dips and spreads. Now, plant-based consumers or those with an egg allergy can enjoy a vegan mayo with clean ingredients that is equally delicious as a spread or dip.

Suggested retail price for PRIMAL KITCHEN Vegan Mayo is $9.99 for 12 oz. It will be hitting refrigerated shelves at Natural Independent Grocers and Whole Foods Market® in April and additional retailers nationwide throughout 2020. For more information visit primalkitchen.com .

About Mark Sisson & PRIMAL KITCHEN®

Mark Sisson, New York Times bestselling author, media personality, ex-endurance athlete (5th place USA Marathon Championship, 4th place Hawaii Ironman finish) founded the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand in 2015. He has been educating the world on nutrition and the benefits of fat and protein for the last decade via his blog, MarksDailyApple.com.

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen peptides and pantry staples that are made with fats we love and clean ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in six key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup and avocado oil. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com .

