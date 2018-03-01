popchips® Celebrates National Peanut Butter Lover's Day and Kicks Off High Energy Series of Promotions for its Latest Innovation 'nutter puffs'

Events to Include Consumer Retail Promotion, Month-Long Influencer Campaign, Entertainment Launch Party and Trade Show Debut

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- popchips inc., the innovative popped snack company that helped launch the better-for-you snacking craze that now dominates snack aisles from coast-to-coast, will help to celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover's Day by launching a month-long campaign to tout its 'nutter puffs' snack line and pay tribute to America's number one nut.

Peanuts account for two thirds of all snack nuts consumed in the U.S. and peanut butter can be found in 75 percent of households, with three jars consumed per second. Understanding America's undeniable love for peanut butter, popchips used its revolutionary popping expertise to create a puffed snack with peanut butter at its core.

Three flavors of nutter puffs, peanut butter, peanut butter & honey and peanut butter & chocolate, will be promoted heavily throughout the month of March in the following ways:

popchips will be giving away free bags of nutter puffs to consumers nationwide throughout the month of March in partnership with the cash back app, Checkout 51.

popchips will create a swarm of nutter puffs Instagram influencer activity with the help of popular personalities.

A VIP celebrity and influencer event in Los Angeles tapping into popchips popculture

Trade show debut for nutter puffs during Natural Product's Expo West, the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products event, where popchips was first introduced over ten years ago

"When we looked at ways to improve on popular puffed snacks and providing a healthier and more natural option, with the added bonus of protein, we landed on our peanut butter-based nutter puffs," said popchips Chief Marketing Officer, Marc Seguin. "Our nutter puffs have three simple ingredients and real peanut butter is the main ingredient, because we believe snackers today understand the difference between real and fake."

about popchips:

popchips, one of the hottest snack brands in North America and the UK, is an innovative line of popped snacks that are deeply satisfying, never deep fried. Since its launch in 2007, popchips has been winning the hearts and stomachs of trendsetters and moms alike. Celebrities too. From Katy Perry to Sean Combs, the brand has a loyal following amongst the stars.

Now sold in over 30,000 stores across North America and the UK, our retail partners include Safeway, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Loblaws, Whole Foods, select Costco locations and Amazon.com. For more information about the company and its products pop over to popchips.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us @popchips on Instagram and Twitter.

