Plum Organics Wants to Help New Parents Keep it Together in Year One

Survey conducted by organic baby food brand finds 65% of new parents downplay the challenges of parenting

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Organics, a leading organic baby food brand, introduces Keeping It Together, a new campaign that focuses on the life-altering experience of becoming parents through expert perspectives, true stories and an unfiltered lens. An extension of Plum's award-winning Parenting Unfiltered campaign, which debuted in 2015, Keeping It Together is about digging a little deeper and breaking down the parenting experience year-by-year, starting with what might be the hardest one of all – the first year.

"As a brand by parents for parents, we've always tried to keep it real by catalyzing conversations that acknowledge all the realities of parenting, and it's time to extend those conversations to the newest moms and dads among us," said Ben Mand, dad and senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Plum Organics. "With Keeping It Together, our goal is to support new parents by sharing stories, experiences and expert parenting advice they actually want to hear. We want to reassure them that – as challenging (and rewarding!) as the transition might be – parents can make it through the first year in one piece."

To gain firsthand insights, Plum polled 1,000 new parents* for their unfiltered perspective on how parenting has impacted their identity, relationships and career.

The survey revealed that:

80% feel planning their social life requires more work than filing their taxes since becoming a parent

8 out of 10 parents have gone to extremes to "take a break" from their parenting duties, such as sitting on the toilet for longer than necessary (56%) and making up an excuse to run errands (30%)

65% of parents frequently "downplay" how challenging they feel parenting is in conversations with others

More than half of parents say that if they have 10 minutes to themselves, they would want to spend it on basic self-care activities such as taking a shower or a nap

Parents will find a variety of evolving content available on Plum's campaign website including expert videos and stories from real families. Plum curated a panel of expert advisors to share their opinions on a variety of parenting topics including identity, relationships, and career.

Plum's advisors include:

Esther Perel: Recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships, Esther has penned two international best-selling books and recently launched her new podcast series, Where Should We Begin?

Alexandra Sacks, M.D.: Working as a Columbia University trained reproductive psychiatrist in her private practice, Dr. Sacks is an expert on the female brain and how the stages in a woman's development, including motherhood, impact identity. She is the coauthor of the forthcoming book, How Come No One Told Me?: The Emotional Guide to Pregnancy and the First Year of Motherhood.

Amy Henderson: As an advocate for working parents, and the CEO and co-founder of Tend Lab, a consultancy that helps companies create successful work environments for parents, Amy is helping to transform the workplace through the power of parenthood.

Doyin Richards: Best-selling author and keynote speaker, Doyin is passionate about raising his two young daughters while inspiring moms and dads to reach their full potential as parents.

For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com/keepingittogether. Join the #KeepingItTogether conversation by following @PlumOrganics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Plum Organics

Plum Organics is a leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for unique, culinary-inspired recipes, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palates and preferences towards healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products, as well as an organic infant formula. As a brand by parents, for parents, Plum has been credited with leading the #ParentingUnfiltered conversation through its award-winning campaign. For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com.

*Wakefield Research survey conducted in February of 2018 among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. parents of children ages 12 months and younger. Survey sponsored by Plum Organics.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plum-organics-wants-to-help-new-parents-keep-it-together-in-year-one-300606835.html

SOURCE Plum Organics