Survey conducted by organic baby food brand finds 65% of new parents downplay the challenges of parenting
EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Organics, a leading organic baby food brand, introduces Keeping It Together, a new campaign that focuses on the life-altering experience of becoming parents through expert perspectives, true stories and an unfiltered lens. An extension of Plum's award-winning Parenting Unfiltered campaign, which debuted in 2015, Keeping It Together is about digging a little deeper and breaking down the parenting experience year-by-year, starting with what might be the hardest one of all – the first year.
"As a brand by parents for parents, we've always tried to keep it real by catalyzing conversations that acknowledge all the realities of parenting, and it's time to extend those conversations to the newest moms and dads among us," said Ben Mand, dad and senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Plum Organics. "With Keeping It Together, our goal is to support new parents by sharing stories, experiences and expert parenting advice they actually want to hear. We want to reassure them that – as challenging (and rewarding!) as the transition might be – parents can make it through the first year in one piece."
To gain firsthand insights, Plum polled 1,000 new parents* for their unfiltered perspective on how parenting has impacted their identity, relationships and career.
The survey revealed that:
Parents will find a variety of evolving content available on Plum's campaign website including expert videos and stories from real families. Plum curated a panel of expert advisors to share their opinions on a variety of parenting topics including identity, relationships, and career.
Plum's advisors include:
For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com/keepingittogether. Join the #KeepingItTogether conversation by following @PlumOrganics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Plum Organics
Plum Organics is a leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for unique, culinary-inspired recipes, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palates and preferences towards healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products, as well as an organic infant formula. As a brand by parents, for parents, Plum has been credited with leading the #ParentingUnfiltered conversation through its award-winning campaign. For more information, visit www.plumorganics.com.
*Wakefield Research survey conducted in February of 2018 among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. parents of children ages 12 months and younger. Survey sponsored by Plum Organics.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plum-organics-wants-to-help-new-parents-keep-it-together-in-year-one-300606835.html
SOURCE Plum Organics
The organization believes its process was impartial, but regrets the appearance of impropriety
Even if you don’t live in the Big Apple, you can still find some delicious bagels to schmear!