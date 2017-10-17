Plum Organics Introduces a New Way to Spoon Feed Baby

New patented Baby Bowls offer a fresh spin on first foods through an intuitively designed dish

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Organics, the nation's leading organic baby food brand credited with revolutionizing the baby food category with the introduction of the spouted pouch, announces the launch of Baby Bowls: culinary-inspired baby food blends in a spoon-friendly dish.

The first product line of its kind in the jar segment, Plum's Baby Bowls combine style and substance with beautiful design, improved function and flavorful recipes featuring organic ingredients like avocado, turmeric, cauliflower and chia.

"Making the transition to solid foods is a major milestone for parents and babies. Babies eat with all of their senses, which makes spoon feeding a great way to start introducing the vibrant hues, textures and complex flavors that are so important for nurturing palate development," said Dr. Alan Greene, pediatric advisor and member of Plum's Wellness Advisory Panel. "Baby Bowls celebrate interactivity between parent and child, with a thoughtful design that showcases the beautiful colors of Plum's recipes."

Each bowl features:

Easy storage: a domed lid for seamless resealing and stacking

Intuitive design: a lightweight dish that rests in the palm of the hand, making it easy for parents to spoon out every last bite

Thoughtful details: a built-in spoon rest and on-pack freshness marker

Eco-friendly packaging: a bowl and lid made from recyclable, lightweight, non-BPA plastic for a significantly smaller footprint than heavy glass jars

Best known for their award-winning design and product innovation, Plum Organics is credited with shaking up the previously dormant baby food category in 2009 by introducing the flexible pouch format that now makes up 28% of all baby food sold in the U.S. market.1

"While our baby food pouches are widely popular, we know many new parents are still starting baby food with jars, giving us an opportunity to innovate the stagnant jar segment," said Ben Mand, senior vice president of innovation and marketing at Plum Organics. "It's crucial for us to meet parents where they are by providing a range of delicious organic options for different feeding occasions. As a brand by parents for parents, our goal is to have families' needs covered, whether they're at home or on-the-go."

Baby Bowls are available in ten unique flavor combinations:

Apple, spinach & avocado

Banana, raspberry & barley

Beet, apple, strawberry & chia

Mango & quinoa

Pumpkin, banana, papaya & cardamom

Apple, blackberry & oat

Mango, carrot & turmeric

Pear & prune

Pear, cauliflower, cherry & raisin

Pear, sweet potato & red bell pepper

Baby Bowls can be purchased at national retailers including Amazon, Target, buybuy BABY, Wegmans, HEB and Kroger, and will continue to roll out at additional retailers in the coming months at a suggested retail price of $1.29 per bowl. To learn more about Baby Bowls, visit www.plumorganics.com/babybowls.

About Plum Organics

Plum Organics is the nation's leading organic baby food brand with the mission of getting little ones the very best food from the very first bite. Recognized for introducing unique ingredients to the baby food category like quinoa, kale and Greek yogurt, Plum believes introducing a wide variety of nutritious foods from the beginning can impact babies' palate and preferences toward healthy foods for life. Plum offers a complete line of premium organic baby food, toddler and kids snack products, as well as an organic infant formula. As a brand by parents, for parents, Plum has been credited with leading the #ParentingUnfiltered conversation through its award-winning campaign.

1 As of L52 weeks ending September 17, 2017, IRI, U.S. Multi-Outlet

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plum-organics-introduces-a-new-way-to-spoon-feed-baby-300537661.html

SOURCE Plum Organics