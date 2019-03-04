PlantBased Solutions Partners With GlassWall Syndicate to Host Historic Plant-Based Investment Event

Event affords huge opportunity by bringing together mission-driven investors with mission-driven brands through one-on-one meetings



NEW YORK, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantBased Solutions has partnered with GlassWall Syndicate to host its fourth annual plant-based investor networking event, set to be the biggest of its kind to date. The event to be held in Anaheim, California, Friday, March 8, 2019, during Natural Products Expo West, offers a unique opportunity to plant-based companies looking to raise capital, by virtue of the intensive vetting and selection process that underlies the event schedule. For investors, the event offers deal flow that is carefully cultivated and tailored to their specific investing strategies.

The event is particularly timely, as the plant-based marketplace is showing massive and sustained growth. According to Nielsen, plant-based foods in retail showed a 20 percent growth rate in 2018, topping $3.3 billion in sales, and investment in the space has never been more attractive.

Over 100 plant-based brands from five countries applied for the event. Through an intensive vetting process, 35 brands were selected to participate. Forty investors have signed up to meet with these groundbreaking plant-based companies. The event itself is structured as a networking breakfast, followed by a series of private one-on-one meetings between the entrepreneurs and the investors who selected them.

Said PlantBased Solutions CEO Daniel Karsevar, "Unlike most 'pitch events' where there are five or six companies pitching on stage to a large crowd (many of whom may not be the ideal investors for their businesses), this event ensures that entrepreneurs are paired up with investors who are specifically seeking companies of their size, stage and product offerings."

Macy Marriott, analyst at GlassWall Syndicate, commented, "Natural Products Expo West is such an incredible event and because of its magnitude, it can be challenging for our members to easily discuss potential investment with brands. This pitch breakfast is important because it provides the dedicated space and time for investment conversations to take place. GlassWall Syndicate helps grow companies in this space by providing them with significant capital, resources, mentorship and other forms of support, and networking events like this breakfast can be the first step."

About PlantBased Solutions

PlantBased Solutions is an award-winning consulting agency led by pioneers in the plant-based space. The company develops, launches and scales plant-based food and beverage brands. PlantBased Solutions' comprehensive services, cutting-edge leadership and decades of demonstrated expertise help brands excel in the competitive plant-based space. The business also provides deal flow and due diligence services to investors. Learn more at www.plantbasedsolutions.com or on Facebook and Twitter. #plantbased #ExpoWest2019 #plantbasedsolutions

About GlassWall Syndicate

GlassWall Syndicate is a large group of venture capitalists, foundations, trusts, non-profits and individual investors who share a similar investment thesis and want to accelerate mainstream adoption of products and services that will make a difference in the lives of animals and people and that are better for the planet. Learn more at www.glasswallsyndicate.org or connect on Facebook and Twitter.

