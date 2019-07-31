Plant-Based Protein Brand OWYN Announces 'Drink To Donate' Campaign Supporting The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

OWYN Commits to Donating 100% of Sales from New Meal Replacement Shakes During the Month of August



NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative 100% plant-based protein brand OWYN is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation with a commitment to donate 100% of sales from OWYN's new Meal Replacement Shakes during the month of August.

Mark Olivieri, Chief Marketing Officer of OWYN states, "There is a new consumer in nutrition looking for cleaner, transparent alternatives. OWYN's mission is to deliver truth and transparency in everything that we do. This is why we are winning share from legacy brands in the ready-to-drink nutrition market. We are excited to continue this mission with the introduction of our meal replacement line."

"The Foundation's mission is to find cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the more than 3 million Americans living with these debilitating digestive diseases," said Laura Wingate, Senior Vice President, Education, Support, & Advocacy of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "One way we do this is by partnering with companies like OWYN to raise awareness of Crohn's & colitis, and we are appreciative of their support of our mission."

Not your average protein drink, OWYN is slaying the old guard with the introduction of its completely clean plant-based and nutrient-dense Meal Replacement Shakes. The shakes serve as the perfect supplement for those suffering with digestive disorders or those looking for a proper meal replacement. Unlike traditional meal replacements, OWYN's Meal Replacement Shakes are made without artificial ingredients, harmful chemicals or fillers - just pure whole goodness to give you only what you need from the inside out.

OWYN's Meal Replacement Shakes go through an extremely rigorous allergen test to ensure they are free of the top 8 allergens, preventing any cross-contamination. Available in two delicious flavors, Chocolate and Chai, the new Meal Replacement Shakes are both packed with 20 grams of protein and deliver the 9 essential amino acids and 23 vitamins and minerals per bottle. Each shake meets the nutrition requirements of a complete meal with 300 calories per serving.

OWYN is proud to offer Meal Replacement Shakes that are suitable for these dietary needs and is also Monash University Low FODMAP Certified. OWYN Meal Replacement Shakes are available for purchase on www.LiveOWYN.com .

About OWYN™

OWYN™ (Only What You Need) is a platform of plant-based products made for people who wish to live a clean, inspired and transparent lifestyle. The products contain only real, simple, all-natural ingredients and free of the top eight allergens including dairy and gluten and are non-GMO, nutrient and superfood dense. To learn more about OWYN visit www.liveowyn.com or follow them on Instagram @liveOWYN .

About Halen Brands, Inc.

Halen Brands, Inc., founded in 2015, is a privately held operating company focused on the food and beverage industry. Current investments include OWYN™, Road Crew Clusters, Chef's Cut Real Jerky and CORE Hydration. Company executives also played a key role in formulating and bringing to market Mamma Says Biscotti, Inc. and Sensible Portions Veggie Straws, as well as investing and partnering with Dippin' Chips, Mrs. Thinster's, Rickland Orchards and SkinnyPop Popcorn.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the more than 3 million Americans living with IBD. Its work is dramatically accelerating the research process through our database and investment initiatives; it also provides extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. To learn more about the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or follow them on Instagram @crohnscolitisfoundation .

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation does not endorse this product or any products. Dietary modifications, including the addition of a meal replacement, should be discussed with your doctor, healthcare provider and/or a dietitian prior to consumption. Statements or opinions expressed by OWYN do not necessarily reflect the views or any official policy of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

