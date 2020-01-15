Plant-Based Meat Market Value to Expand at Over 11% CAGR Till 2025, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

The soy source segment of plant-based meat market will likely register over 10% gains by the end of the predicted timeframe owing to growing consumer awareness of its numerous health benefits and rising usage in cookies, crackers, snacks & baked products.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Plant-based Meat Market by Source, Product, Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis, Application Development, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of plant-based meat will cross $320 million by 2025.

Increasing health consciousness propelling consumers to avoid animal-sourced protein will accelerate the expansion of the global plant-based meat market demand over the forecast period. Additionally, many are switching to plant-based meat due to the fact that processed meat is dangerous to health. A growing body of research has associated the consumption of red meat with problems such as cancer, diabetes and heart diseases.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3466

North America plant-based meat market, led by Canada, Mexico and U.S. was valued at about USD 60 million in 2018 and should witness significant growth pertaining to the growing adoption of veganism and high dependence on meat for dietary protein intake. Booming food truck, takeaway and delivery industry along with significant vendor efforts to improve product texture, color & flavor should further accelerate market growth.

The global soy-based meat market will likely register over 10% gains by the end of the predicted timeframe owing to growing consumer awareness of its numerous health benefits and rising usage in cookies, crackers, snacks & baked products. These products offer high protein, vitamin B and iron content, along with bioactive components such as isoflavones which maintain bone strength and help treat cancer. Growing prevalence of lactose intolerance and the products' strong resemblance to fish, poultry & meat in color, texture, form and taste should further stimulate market growth.

The global plant-based meat market share is highly competitive and includes various participants such as DuPont, Quorn Foods, Pinnacle, Sweet Earth Foods, Maple Leaf Foods and Gardein Protein. Various manufacturers are engaged in developing new products to attract more customers and achieve market expansion.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3466

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Plant-based Meat Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2014 – 2025

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Collaboration/Partnership

3.3.2.2 Distributors

3.3.2.3 Technology Providers

3.3.2.4 Suppliers

3.3.2.5 Joint venture

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.5 Raw material analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.7.1 Soy plant-based meat

3.7.2 Wheat plant-based meat

3.7.3 Pea plant-based meat

3.7.4 Other plant-based meat

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 North America: Growing obesity rate and increasing demand for plant proteins

3.8.1.2 Europe: Adoption of healthy lifestyle and changing dietary preferences

3.8.1.3 Asia Pacific: Growing demand for organic food products and significant vegetarian population

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Increasing popularity of lean meats and growing prevalence of soy & wheat gluten allergy

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.9.1 Emerging business model

3.9.1.1 Acquisition

3.9.1.2 New product launch

3.9.1.3 Joint venture

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2018

3.11.1 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.2 Strategy dashboard

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Patent landscape

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/plant-based-meat-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

plant-based-meat-consumption-to.png

Plant-based meat consumption to hit 400 kilo tons by 2025.

Global plant-based meat manufacturers include DuPont, Quorn Foods, Pinnacle, Sweet Earth Foods, Maple Leaf Foods and Gardein Protein.

Related Links

Plant-based Meat Industry Trends

Plant-based Meat Market Statistics

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-meat-market-value-to-expand-at-over-11-cagr-till-2025-says-global-market-insights-inc-300987007.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.