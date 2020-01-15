The Pizza Plant Debuts the World's First USDA Certified Organic Plant Based Take & Bake Pizza at Whole Foods Market

Four USDA Certified Organic, whole-food, nutrient-dense, made-with-love, crave-able, plant-based pizzas inspired by The Pizza Plant's Founder's upbringing will be available fresh in the prepared foods department and pizza stations of Whole Foods Market.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Plant, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, recognized as one of the best pizzas in the United States was propelled to notoriety for its monstrous, 13-Topping, CBD-infused, plant-based Nacho Pizza and its decked out, bright green tour bus-sized pizza kitchen serving unique pies prepared on a scratch-made artisan crust loaded with a symphony of creative-yet-complimentary sauces, toppings, and garnishes will debut the worlds first USDA Certified Organic Take and Bake Plant Based Pizzas at Whole Foods Market on Jan. 15, 2020 in three states, California, Arizona and Nevada.

The Sink Not Included

House-made ancho chilled spiced tofu peperone slices & Italian spiced wheat crumble, bell peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Yes, We Will Take You To Funghi Town

Roasted baby bella mushrooms, broccoli, house-made pumpkin seed pesto, shaved red onion & made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese atop an artisan crust.

Sinful Yet Guilt-Free

House-made Italian spiced wheat crumble, cured shiitake bits, shaved fennel, made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Not Your Grandma's

Made from scratch mozzarella style cashew nut cheese & marinara atop an artisan crust.

Each 10" pie is packaged in an eco-friendly, certified compostable oven-safe to 425° F/Microwavable TreeSaver™ Pizza Pan made in the USA.

THE PIZZA PLANT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant Craft Foods, Inc, with its 100% USDA Certified Organic, whole-food, nutrient-dense, made-with-love, crave-able, plant-based pizza, is committed to bringing family and friends back to the table and to making the world better one pizza at a time.

Whole Foods Market Inc. is an American multinational supermarket chain headquartered in Austin, TX, which exclusively sells products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. A USDA Certified Organic grocer in the United States, the chain is popularly known for its organic selections. Whole Foods has 500 stores in North America and the United Kingdom.

Media Contact

Michael Rhodes

Media@thepizzaplant.com

SOURCE The Pizza Plant