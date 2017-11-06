Pipeline Foods' Midwest Expansion Accelerates Organic Food and Ingredient Options

Announcing St. Louis office and expansion of Malden soybean facility

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Foods LLC (https://www.pipelinefoods.com), the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO and organic food and feed, is growing its business in the Midwest. Today Pipeline Foods announced it is opening a regional office in St. Louis, Mo., positioned in the heart of a key agricultural region of the U.S. to accelerate its food and ingredient business.

"At Pipeline Foods, we want to accelerate the adoption of regenerative farming practices in the U.S.," said Eric Jackson, chief executive of Pipeline Foods. "We are bringing supply chain expertise and infrastructure to the specialty processing market in the Midwest, clearing the path for farmers who want to move to organic processing, and simplifying the supply chain for organic food and ingredients."

The Pipeline Foods St. Louis office will open near the end of the year, and will be directed by industry veteran Wade Ellis, director of food and ingredients. "Wade's general management experience, and his expertise in agribusiness and merchandising set him up well to lead the food and ingredient business for Pipeline Foods," Jackson said. Ellis and the regional team in Missouri will focus on increasing the value-added services Pipeline Foods provides across the supply chain – including clean processing of specialty grains and oilseeds into ingredients for food and feed companies. "I'm thrilled to join Pipeline Foods," said Ellis. "We will expand the portfolio of value-added services and drive a clearer path from farmers to food companies in support of growing consumer demand."

Pipeline Foods' recent acquisition and expansion of Malden Specialty Soy in southeastern Missouri complements its regional growth. Malden is the company's first large specialty processing facility – it will be an anchor for the food and ingredient division, producing hexane-free organic and non-GMO soybean meal as well as mechanical expeller-pressed oils. Through investments in infrastructure and new equipment, Pipeline Foods has doubled capacity at the Malden facility, which is now QAI organic certified and Non-GMO Project verified, complying with the highest standards for organic and non-GMO products.

