Pipeline Foods Joins Multi-Sector Partnership to Advance Regenerative Agriculture in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Foods LLC (www.pipelinefoods.com) is pleased to join Delta Institute and partners from various sectors in a three-year project to accelerate investment in regenerative agriculture practices. Funded by a USDA Conservation Innovation Grant, the initiative will identify opportunities to improve efficiencies in the investment pipeline and expand investment in – and use of – regenerative production and processing.

Pipeline Foods is the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO and organic food and feed. "At Pipeline Foods, our vision is to build a more sustainable supply chain in agriculture," said Eric Jackson, CEO of Pipeline Foods. "We believe this starts with regeneratively grown food and sustainable farming practices. By joining this partnership with Delta Institute, we hope to grow awareness of and bring investment dollars to materialize the benefits regenerative agriculture brings to farmers, the land, and consumers."

Pipeline Foods will provide services and regenerative farming expertise to project partners throughout the duration of the project. By creating a more open and collaborative investment landscape for regenerative agriculture and equipping investors with the knowledge and tools needed to participate, this project will provide rural economic development opportunities, promote regional food systems, and ensure the resilience of our land and water resources in a changing climate.

"By bringing together partners representing different sectors and sources of capital, we can work together to reduce barriers, strengthen the business case, and develop tools to accelerate the flow of capital to regenerative agriculture," said Bill Schleizer, CEO of Delta Institute. "The agriculture industry faces ever-increasing risks, and a shift to a more climate-smart, regenerative system is necessary to ensure that our land and water resources can continue to nourish our population."

About Pipeline Foods

With headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn., Pipeline Foods is a global organization developing sustainable supply chains in agriculture with a focus on non-GMO and organic grains, oilseeds and ingredients for food and feed. At the core of its business are strong commitments to environmental and social outcomes. Through investments in assets and people, Pipeline Foods is accelerating the adoption of regenerative farming practices, increasing clean label food supply, and supporting organic and non-GMO agriculture with full traceability and transparency. For more information, visit https://www.pipelinefoods.com/. Find us on Twitter @PipelineFoods and Facebook www.facebook.com/pipelinefoods/.

About Delta Institute

Delta Institute collaborates with communities to solve complex environmental challenges throughout the Midwest. We are currently working to build a new food economy oriented around healthy land and people, and we do this by creating mechanisms that: help farmers improve their practices, direct investment into regenerative farming techniques, and maximize environmental and social outcomes. Visit online at www.delta-institute.org.

