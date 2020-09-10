Pipeline Foods Completes Enrollment in the Organic Trade Association's Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Foods LLC (https://www.pipelinefoods.com/), the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO, organic, and regenerative food and feed, is proud to announce that it has officially completed all of the Organic Trade Association's (OTA) Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions program enrollment requirements, becoming the first certified organic business in the industry to do so.

Pipeline Foods has been actively engaged in the OTA's fraud-fighting efforts, joining the anti-fraud task force, participating in the association's pilot program to test drive its Organic Fraud Prevention Guide, and stepping up to be one of the first companies to enroll in the Association's Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions.

"Pipeline was founded on the principles of organic integrity – this issue has been in our DNA from the very beginning," said Erin Heitkamp, Pipeline's Senior Vice President – Impact. "Organic fraud is the biggest risk not only to Pipeline's business, but to the success of the entire organic sector. Pipeline is a global operation, so we put a rigorous program in place early on to reduce the risk of fraud. Participating in the OTA's program has enabled us to implement several significant improvements to our fraud prevention plan."

"The commitment that Pipeline Foods has shown to fighting fraud in the organic chain is truly inspiring, and we congratulate them for their diligence and determination," said Laura Batcha, Executive Director and CEO of the Organic Trade Association. "Our fraud prevention program is becoming the gold standard for the organic sector, and we urge more organic operators to follow Pipeline's example and take advantage of it."

Monte Ackerman, Pipeline's Vice President – Operations Risk Management, and coordinator of Pipeline's internal fraud prevention program, said the education and training resources provided by the Organic Trade Association's program were invaluable, and helped Pipeline "identify room for improvement" in the company's existing program.

"The Organic Trade Association's program has helped us get at fraud prevention systematically with our supply chain partners and that's where the power is -- when we get the rest of the supply chain partners to recognize the size of the hazards and take it more seriously," said Ackerman. "Also, for companies that may not have the education and background in developing a fraud prevention plan, the OTA program does a great job of connecting and lining up the resources."

About Pipeline Foods

Pipeline Foods is the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO, organic, and regenerative food and feed. Its dedicated team brings transparent, sustainable supply chain solutions to connect the dots for its farming partners and end users of organic grains and ingredients. Learn more about Pipeline at https://www.pipelinefoods.com/, and connect with them on social media:

Twitter - @PipelineFoods

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/pipelinefoods/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/pipeline-foods

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pipeline-foods-completes-enrollment-in-the-organic-trade-associations-organic-fraud-prevention-solutions-program-301127284.html

SOURCE Pipeline Foods