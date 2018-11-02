Phivida adds Senior Vice President of Distribution to drive product growth in North America

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 2, 2018 /CNW/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA OTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Greg McCauley as Senior Vice President, Distribution of Phivida Organics. Mr. McCauley has over 30 years' experience in the consumer products industry with major brands such as Jägermeister, Muscle Milk and Red Bull. His experience, skills and network position him well to build on Phivida's launch of the Oki brand and optimize its presence in the high growth premium functional food and beverage market.

"Phivida is delighted that Greg will be joining our team to work with us on this next exciting stage of our development," said Jim Bailey, President and CEO of Phivida. "He was a solid track record of building distribution networks to launch new brands and realign established brands in the United States and Canada and has consistently beat operational targets. Greg will initially focus on building out the U.S. distribution market for our Oki beverage and health supplement line in conjunction with our partners at Acosta/Natural Speciality Sales."

Most recently, Mr. McCauley was Vice President and General Manager of Mast Jägermeister, responsible for sales and distribution in 18 U.S. states and Canada, achieving significant volume growth, and previous to that spent several years at Red Bull North America where ultimately he was responsible for a distributor network comprising 375 sales territories and 500 employees with sales in excess of US$150 million.

"The launch of Phivida's Oki beverage line represents one of the most researched and professionally branded products in the hemp industry and is a powerful entrant in the functional beverage market," said Greg McCauley. "I look forward to working with the team and introducing Oki to consumers across the United States."

