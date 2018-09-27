Pet Owners Are Joining the Alternative Health Movement

Apple Cider Vinegar Has Multiple Benefits for Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Studies have long shown that caring for pets reduces stress hormones and heart disease in their owners, and now, in a wonderful turnaround, pet owners are discovering new ways of returning the favor to the pets they love," says Dr. Patricia Bragg, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products, an international organic health company. (www.Bragg.com)

"With the increasing dangers of 'superbugs', or antibiotic-resistant bacteria, people are looking for alternative methods of protecting their pet's health, as well as their own," says Dr. Bragg. (www.Bragg.com) "Apple cider vinegar, which was used by Hippocrates in about 400 BC to treat his patients, has long been a trusted health product. It's now becoming clear that it has an amazing array of benefits for animals, as well."

Recent studies published by the US National Institutes of Health show that apple cider vinegar is an antioxidant and helps fight infection, and can reduce dangerous plaque in blood vessels and increase HDL ('good cholesterol') levels in animals.

Pet owners also widely report online and elsewhere that apple cider vinegar is effective as a topical flea treatment and in fighting ear and skin infections. "We've talked to hundreds of pet owners who say that it also helps with their pet's digestion, arthritis, mange, teeth and nails, urinary tract infections and conjunctivitis," says Dr. Bragg.

Equine Wellness Magazine has reported that horse owners regularly use apple cider vinegar as a natural insect repellent, for skin infections, as a digestive aid, and to battle thrush and other hoof problems.

The search for alternative health products for humans and animals has intensified as deadly bacteria strains quickly evolve and become resistant to antibiotics. "If no action is taken today, by 2050, almost all current antibiotics will be ineffective in preventing and treating diseases," according to the World Health Organization. The majority of antibiotics in the US and elsewhere is given to cattle and poultry.

"Caring for our pets by going back to natural products people have relied upon for centuries is a great model for what we should do for our own health," says Dr. Bragg. "Sometimes, the answers are right in front of us." (www.Bragg.com)

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR SHOULD BE PROVIDED TO ANIMALS ONLY AS DIRECTED BY VETERINARIANS OR OTHER HEALTH EXPERTS.

Media Contact:

Michael Bowker/805-968-1020 Healthbooks@Bragg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-owners-are-joining-the-alternative-health-movement-300719604.html

SOURCE Bragg Live Food Products