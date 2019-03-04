Path of Life Brand to Showcase New Packaging at Expo West

CHICAGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life, known for their plant-based gourmet quinoa and veggie blend side dishes, is gearing up to debut their exciting new look at this year's Natural Products Expo West Booth 120.

Made with simple, all-natural ingredients, Path of Life's savory sides have upgraded their packaging after a complete rebrand to include bright colors, funny catchphrases, and tasty recipes. The fresh design will also now include the gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified seal for the entire line-up, staying true to their core mission: "Live simple… Grown simple — simple ingredients, simple preservation and simple to prepare."

"We're growing up!" said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales for Path of Life. "We've been in the market for 3 years – now we're ready to take the brand to the next level. Our new look and messaging set the stage for new line extensions later this fall. With the changes made to the brand, we feel consumers will resonate with our live simple messaging."

Aiming to dispel the notion that healthy food doesn't taste good, Fulton shared how Path of Life places great importance on making sure each item they put out into the market has great taste and flavor.

The attention-grabbing rebrand aims to attract family-friendly Millennial shoppers who are short on time but crave a healthy, home-cooked meal. All Path of Life sides are gluten-free, non-GMO, ready in 6 minutes or less and made with plant-based ingredients.

"The new look has attitude and brings our brand to life," explained Fulton. "It's fun, it's edgy and more informative so consumers don't have to wonder how to use and apply the dishes – making meal prepping a breeze."

Come check out and taste the flavorful sides for yourself at Booth 120. To join the fun and vote #TeamQuinoa or #TeamCauli, follow @pathoflifebrand on social with the hashtag #celebratesides.

Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, will be held from March 5-9, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information, please visit www.expowest.com.

About Path of Life

As one of the fastest growing all-natural frozen plant-based brands, Path of Life is a family owned, natural and organic food company based in Chicago, Illinois. Created with the desire to make eating better, flavorful and easy for the entire family, Path of Life products are simply good, clean food.

www.pathoflifebrand.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Thomas

210330@email4pr.com

224-234-5232

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/path-of-life-brand-to-showcase-new-packaging-at-expo-west-300805357.html

SOURCE Path of Life Brand