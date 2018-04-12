HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee, the first dairy-free and shelf-stable ready-to-drink specialty coffee, is launching in Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions retail locations in Southern California beginning April 13, 2018.

Made with Fair Trade Certified cold brew coffee and naturally sweet coconut milk, Palm & Bean is a vegan friendly refreshment unlike any other in the ready-to-drink coffee category. Available in 11 oz. Tetra Pak containers, Palm & Bean is an easy grab-and-go solution for coffee lovers looking for a little indulgence while enjoying the flavor and health benefits of coffee and coconut milk.

"We launched Palm & Bean to help broaden dairy-free options in the ready-to-drink specialty coffee segment," said Marty Molina, co-founder of Palm & Bean, "as we feel almond or soy milk tends to overpower the cold brew coffee flavor notes. Coconut milk is a naturally terrific creamer for coffee, it complements and enhances the coffee and delivers healthy fats, potassium and just the right amount of sweetness."

About Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee

Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee debuted at Natural Products Expo West in 2017, featuring Fair Trade Certified Colombian-sourced coffee beans and coconut milk from Indonesian palm groves. Available for sale in 11 oz. Tetra Pak containers, Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee is the rare dairy-free, ready-to-drink specialty coffee that is shelf stable. Fair Trade Certified and vegan friendly, Palm & Bean can also be found online at Thrivemarket.com.

To learn more about Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee, visit www.palmandbean.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palm--bean-cold-brew-coffee-expands-southern-california-distribution-300629124.html

SOURCE Palm & Bean