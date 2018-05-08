Own Your Everyday, Every Day with Inspiration from Paralympian, ESPN Personality and "Dancing with the Stars" Contestant Victoria Arlen

California Almonds presents "Own It," a video through the eyes of Arlen about harnessing passion to take on your day

MODESTO, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What motivates people to get through their day at their very best? Is it a song, a quote, a person, a story? It could be any of these things, or all of them, but the common theme underlying these helpful mood boosters is that they can spark passion. When a person is fired up about something, nothing will get in the way.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8324851-california-almonds-victoria-arlen-own-your-everyday/

These are the sentiments of Victoria Arlen, a Paralympic gold medalist, recent "Dancing with the Stars" contestant and ESPN on-air personality. Arlen's been on a journey of transformation driven primarily by her own will and desire to own her everyday, and now she's partnered with California Almonds to share her story. With videos, tips and more, Arlen hopes to foster discussion about what motivates people to be their best.

At age 11, two simultaneous illnesses left Arlen in a comatose state for four years. Although she's now able to talk and walk, she says it's her disciplined daily routine and personal mantra, "Face It, Embrace It, Defy It, Conquer It," that really enable her to own her day, every day.

As healthy eating has been a pivotal part of her recovery, Arlen cites snacking on almonds as a no-brainer. With a wholesome four grams of protein and six grams of fiber in a one-ounce handful, almonds provide the on-the-go energy Arlen needs to juggle all her daily roles as a sports correspondent, foundation president, athlete, model, actress and more.

"I'm a firm believer that every morning brings a new opportunity for me to conquer the day," says Arlen. "Since my days get crazy, I am in love with almonds—you'll always find them in my bag! Since I enjoy talking about my tips and tricks for staying energized throughout the day, I'm sharing my story and aiming to inspire people to find joy in their busy lives."

To learn more about Arlen's story and approach to life, visit almonds.com to see a video based on her personal mantra. "Bring tissues and prepare to be motivated," she says – and it's true, her positivity and passion for life are contagious.

As Arlen is an expert in balancing her various roles, she shared some tips about staying humble, hustling hard and keeping it all together:

Learn to love the mornings: Mornings signify new beginnings, and you have the power to place yourself in a positive mood. If mornings aren't your thing right now, try making yourself do a happy dance after you get out of bed. It helps me! When you wake up with gratitude and joy, you set yourself up for success the rest of your day.

Consider the example you set: Each of us can provide a positive example to others in our lives, and that's powerful. When I visit those with difficult health conditions, I do my best to provide them with positive motivation because I know I was so inspired by people who showed support for me.

Keep your bag stocked with essentials: I never leave my house without my go-to items – it's a little thing, but it makes me feel like I can handle anything from "hanger" to an impromptu photo shoot! In addition to the basic wallet/keys/phone, my essentials include lip balm, lipstick (it's a good way to always look the part!), headphones, almonds and mints.

For more on Victoria Arlen and tips on how to own the day, visit Almonds.com/ownyoureveryday.

About Victoria Arlen

Victoria Arlen is a Paralympian and motivational speaker who lives by the motto "Face It. Embrace It. Defy It. Conquer It." Arlen was 11 when she contracted two rare viral diseases that left her in a vegetative state for four years, leaving her trapped in her own body and unable to move or communicate with her loved ones. Against all odds, she regained consciousness and relearned how to speak, eat and even swim. She continued to defy expectations when she qualified for the London Paralympic Games in 2012 and won one gold and three silver medals. Arlen is currently an ESPN correspondent and was a semi-finalist on "Dancing with the Stars," where she dazzled millions with her routines and inspiring story. When she's not working or enjoying a spin class, Arlen is focused on her role as president of Victoria's Victory Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to individuals and organizations that provide support and training for overcoming obstacles and making lifestyle changes that will have a positive impact. For more information on Arlen, visit VictoriaArlen.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About California Almonds

Almonds from California are a healthy, natural and wholesome snack that can help people own their everyday, every day. The Almond Board of California promotes almonds through its research-based approach to all aspects of marketing, farming and production on behalf of the more than 6,800 almond growers and 101 processors in California, many of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

Contact:

Marissa Girolamo

Becky Jeffers

310-754-4123

209-343-3250

marissa.girolamo@porternovelli.com

bjeffers@almondboard.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/own-your-everyday-every-day-with-inspiration-from-paralympian-espn-personality-and-dancing-with-the-stars-contestant-victoria-arlen-300644264.html

SOURCE California Almonds