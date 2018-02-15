Own This Almond Day and Beyond with a Nutrient-Rich Snack as Your Sidekick

New California Almonds campaign motivates and inspires us to own the day and anything that comes along with it

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot of stuff to do every day. Yep, no news there. Getting through it all is part of our everyday routine. But for many people, getting things checked off the to-do list, and taking care of the people around us, is something we take pride in. It's good to feel a sense of accomplishment when the day is done. To celebrate "owning the everyday," just in time for Almond Day on February 16, California Almonds has launched a new campaign with the tagline, "Own Your Everyday, Every Day."

The campaign applauds busy people who get stuff done. The first in a series of TV ad spots is now live, airing on NBC during the Olympics, and features a smart, almond-snacker mom who creatively motivates her kids. Future ads will humorously highlight other common, everyday moments where almond snackers "own it."

To provide further inspiration for Almond Day and beyond, California Almonds brings together Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Christy Brissette and food blogger Maryanne Cabrera of The Little Epicurean to offer new, simple snacking ideas, along with heart-smart wellness tips to help fuel anyone's fast-paced life. From make-ahead snacks like date almond bites and almond fruit pizza to chia pudding and an energy-boosting almond matcha latte, there are many ways almonds can be enjoyed every day.

Brissette knows the importance of keeping a smart snack on hand to power through whatever the day brings. "Almonds are the perfect trifecta of health, taste and convenience," she says. "They have a great combination of protein, fiber and the nutrients you need to stay nourished and own your to-dos."

This #AlmondDay, California Almonds' social media fans are encouraged to share how they incorporate almonds into their busy schedules using #OwnYourEveryDay and #AlmondDay. Visit Almonds.com/Consumers/Own-Almond-Day for more information, tips and recipes and Almonds.com/Consumers/Snacking/Own-Your-Everyday to check out more ads and fresh content.

About Christy Brissette, MS RD

Christy Brissette, MS, RD is a high energy TV personality, award-winning registered dietitian nutritionist and President of 80 Twenty Nutrition. She's passionate about helping people learn to love their bodies with healthy, delicious food. Christy is a spokesperson and nutrition and food writer for The Washington Post, Fitness online, SHAPE, Prevention, Men's Fitness and many more. She is regularly interviewed by international media about nutrition and health. Christy also sees private clients for weight management, digestive health, diabetes and cancer survivorship. For healthy recipes and nutrition tips visit her website 80twentynutrition.com, or visit her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Maryanne Cabrera

Maryanne Cabrera is a native Southern Californian who loves food, travel and animals. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America and The French Pastry School, Maryanne channeled her passion into her food blog The Little Epicurean. A reference to her love for exploration and flavor, Maryanne shares a wide array of sweet, savory and boozy recipes on the blog. For recipes and inspiration visit her website thelittleepicurean.com, or visit her on Facebook or Instagram.

About California Almonds

Almonds from California are a healthy, natural, wholesome and quality food. The Almond Board of California promotes almonds through its research-based approach to all aspects of marketing, farming and production on behalf of the more than 6,500 almond growers and processors in California, many of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

