'OWL Trustee Hub' Now Taking Applications for Exclusive In-Residence Program

INDIANOLA, Okla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWL Trustee Hub (https://owlwarriorhub.com/) recently announced it was accepting applications for residential positions at its self-healing and natural living ranch school. Offering a wide variety of learning in specialties like dairy/creamery work and Charcuterie artistry; the art of energy and water sovereignty; herbal body and house care; and the gentle art of working with, and caring for horses, the OWL Trustee Hub is a radical social experiment in transforming consciousness to transform lives. Founded by Army nurse veteran who is liberated from PTSD- Ingrid Huffman, OWL Trustee Hub serves as a nurturing refuge for those seeking peace through a new paradigm of living. Interested applicants are urged to go online to learn more about the immersive activities of the Trustee School.

"It's a very chaotic world we live in right now, especially for those who live with PTSD. There is much that claims our attention and our power: from climate change to COVID-19," said Ingrid Huffman. "But learning to liberate yourself from trauma starts first with understanding where that trauma comes from. And to do that, you have to carve out some peace and quiet for yourself. You have to pause in life, stop and take stock of where you are and what you're doing. The best place to do that is in the gentle lap of mother nature. Out in the wild and free places, away from all those demands that work takes on your time and psyche. And that's what we've done here: created an entire sacred living space that is integrated with the natural rhythms, cycles and sacred time of our planet. We don't focus on treatment here. We focus on creation."

The OWL Trustee Hub offers an all-natural, chemical free, developing food forest ranch that is perfect for veterans, their families and anyone seeking liberation. Because healing the self is the best way to heal the world. Learn more about the OWL Trustee Hub way of life through residency and online programs by following them on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.

OWL Trustee Hub is a natural living and educational community that specializes in helping people heal life trauma and PTSD. OWL trains Peace Trustees who lead, embody, and operate from a platform of revolutionary concepts like responsibility, forgiveness, and neutral harmony within all of the sacredness of life. Based on a committed path of service to others and contribution, OWL stresses the important practice of living through four key disciplines: Inspiration, Integrity, Courage, and Clarity. Learn more about how OWL can help transform lives and encourage positive growth at: www.OwlWarriorHub.com.

