Outside The Breadbox Gluten-Free Bakery Launches eCommerce

Certified gluten-free bread, bagel, and cracker varieties are now available via their online store.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside The Breadbox® (https://outsidethebreadbox.com), the first commercial gluten-free bakery in Colorado, today announced the launch of their online store (https://store.outsidethebreadbox.com). Their popular gluten-free bread, bagels, and crackers can now be ordered online and delivered directly to customers' doorsteps.

"People with food allergies are even more challenged to find the grocery items they need right now," said Erik Van Horn, owner of Outside The Breadbox. "To ensure our customers have access to allergen-free foods that are safe for them to eat, we launched eCommerce and increased our baking hours to make sure our partner stores can keep products on the shelves."

The Outside The Breadbox online store currently offers three varieties each of Outside The Breadbox's gluten-free bread, bagels, and cheddar crackers, available in six-packs. Bread and bagel varieties include vegan, dairy-free, egg-free, and non-GMO options. Outside The Breadbox products are certified through the Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO https://gfco.org) and baked in their family-owned gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free facility in Colorado Springs, CO.

Free shipping is available but currently limited to certain zip codes, as logistics companies have temporarily suspended delivery timeframe guarantees. Outside The Breadbox is working hard to rapidly add more products to their online catalogue and expand free shipping zones as soon as possible. In the meantime, customers are able to place orders for a wider variety of gluten-free products via phone or email (https://outsidethebreadbox.com/where-to-buy/). A complete list of stores that carry Outside The Breadbox products can be found on their website (https://outsidethebreadbox.com/where-to-buy/store-locations/).

About Outside The Breadbox

Established in 2003, Outside The Breadbox is a family-owned gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free bakery located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company supplies certified gluten-free products to local and regional grocery stores, through mail order, directly to customers at its Colorado Springs storefront, and now, via its online store (https://store.outsidethebreadbox.com). Outside The Breadbox was the first commercial gluten-free bakery in Colorado and, since its inception, has continued research and development with all-natural, clean ingredients to deliver allergen-free products that delight consumers with uncompromised taste. Their expanding product line includes gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO breads and bagels, as well as cookies, crackers, pies, and pizzas. As they grow their business, the family remains dedicated to delivering only wholesome, delicious products to their customers' tables. In support of their local community, Outside The Breadbox donates baked goods to Marian House Soup Kitchen and Care and Share Food Bank. For more information, visit www.outsidethebreadbox.com, call 719-633-3434, or visit their retail location at 2027 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80904.

