Organic Valley Ultra(TM), the First Organic Ultra-Filtered Milk, Launches Today

The lactose-free milk with 50% more organic protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk is available in Whole Foods and will roll out to national retailers in the fall



LA FARGE, Wis., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley , America's largest cooperative of organic farmers, today announced Ultra™, the first, organic ultra-filtered milk available nationally. Packed with 50% more organic protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk, Organic Valley Ultra™ was developed in response to consumer demand for high-protein, low-sugar organic options produced without toxic pesticides or artificial growth hormones. Organic Valley Ultra is available starting today in Whole Foods Markets around the country, rolling out to other retailers in October. The MSRP is $5.99 and is available in four 56oz fluid options: whole, 2% reduced fat, 2% chocolate, and skim.

The ultra-filtered milk category has been rapidly gaining in popularity over the last several years. Until recently, the category has been dominated by fairlife®, which is sourced from conventional, non-organic farms. According to internal research conducted by Organic Valley in December 2018, for moms across the country who identify as the primary grocery buyer in the household, knowing that a product was produced without toxic pesticides or artificial growth hormones is a top purchase motivator in the dairy aisle. The same study showed that for chocolate milk buyers in the same group, higher protein and lower sugar also registered as strong purchase motivators.

"At Organic Valley, we're always creating innovative ways to give consumers high-quality, great-tasting organic options that meet their needs for healthy food from companies that align with their values," says Bob Kirchoff, CEO of Organic Valley. "Not only does Organic Valley Ultra provide consumers with an organic, ultra-filtered product they can feel good about buying and consuming, it ensures we can support our cooperative's mission to save small family farms by marketing their organic products. It also further affirms our commitment to ensuring that all of our animals live happy, stress-free lives."

Organic Valley Ultra starts with Organic Valley's USDA Certified Organic milk from the cooperative's pasture-raised cows. During the innovative filtering process, the naturally occurring sugar-lactose in the milk is reduced. The addition of a lactase enzyme makes Organic Valley Ultra lactose-free. The resulting product is organic milk with concentrated protein and 50% less sugar. To learn more about Organic Valley Ultra™, visit http://www.organicvalley.coop/ultra-filtered-milk .

To learn more about Organic Valley's animal care standards, visit https://www.organicvalley.coop/why-organic-valley/animal-care/ .

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents nearly 2,000 farmers in 34 U.S. states and has over $1.1 billion in sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, eggs, meat and produce. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop . Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/OrganicValley ).

