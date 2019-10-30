Organic Valley Farmer and Board Member to Testify Before Congress

Steve Pierson to speak in support of the Origin of Livestock proposed rule and on the importance of protecting organic integrity



LA FARGE, Wis., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon organic dairy farmer and Organic Valley board member Steve Pierson will testify in front of Congress about the state of organic agriculture during the Reviewing the State of Organic Agriculture—Producer Perspectives hearing. The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. (EDT) Wednesday, October 30, with the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research, which has jurisdiction over organics.

Organic Valley , America's largest cooperative of organic farmers, is urging the USDA to finalize the origin of livestock language to enforce consistent interpretation of this organic standard. Pierson will share a dairy producer's perspective about how uneven enforcement of organic livestock transitioning practices affects his farm and thousands of small, family-owned organic dairy farms across the nation.

Most farms, like the nearly 2,000 farms who are members and owners of the Organic Valley cooperative, only transition a dairy herd from conventional to organic once, over a single 12-month period. After that, these farmers source only organic-born and organic animals they raise themselves. However, some certifiers and dairy operations exploit the one-time 12-month allowance, using it multiple times to continuously transition groups of animals (viewed as new "herds") from conventional to organic. For a family farm the size of Pierson's, that creates a competitive disadvantage of upwards of $45,000 per year.

Organic Valley supports both private-led and agency-initiated efforts to protect organic integrity through organic supply chains. Pierson will also speak to Congress about how organic integrity must be preserved and strengthened for the benefit of animals, the environment and climate.

