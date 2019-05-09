Organic Ice Cream Market Will Surge at 4% CAGR to Hit USD $1.2 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The European organic ice cream market demand is expected to exceed 85 kilotons/year from 2019 to 2025, supported by rapid technological developments, such as commercial refrigerators and cold chain infrastructure.



SELBYVILLE, Del., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Global Market Insights, Inc. The North American organic ice cream market accounted for over 40% of the market share in 2018. Factors, including the craving to indulge in ice cream and the rise in the small-sized packaging demand for snacking options, will drive the growth for the product across the region. The surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity, coupled with the soaring diabetes problems among the adult population, will enhance the regional demand.

The Asia-Pacific organic ice cream market will witness a CAGR over 3.5% from 2019 to 2025. Increased consumer spending on premium health products, coupled with the rising demand for natural taste preferences, will proliferate the regional industry growth. The rapid rise in the number of supermarkets and convenience stores across countries, including China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc., owing to increasing disposable incomes, will provide lucrative opportunities for regional growth.

The artisanal segment will witness a CAGR of over 4%, in terms of revenue, up to 2025. The majority of health-conscious customers are highly persuaded towards artisanal ice creams, due to their low levels of sugar and added preservatives. Surging demand for the product, owing to an increase in demand for homemade ice creams consisting high-quality, fresh ingredients, such as cream, whole milk, egg and natural sweetening and flavoring agents, will propel the organic ice cream market size.

Whole milk as an ingredient is projected to surpass USD $300 million by 2025. It is more delicious and contains a higher number of calories compared to skimmed milk, hence, it is widely used in the preparation of yogurts, cheeses and ice creams.

Global Organic Ice Cream Market will cross USD $1.2 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. A strong outlook and the availability of versatile flavors, chocolate, vanilla, coffee, butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, strawberry and black raspberry, are among the key factors driving the market growth. Significant demand for novel flavors has urged manufacturers to develop non-dairy products that do not contain skimmed milk, whole milk, cream or sweetening and flavoring ingredients. The increasing number of disease incidences will positively influence the demand for naturally sourced food, thereby supporting the industry's expansion.

The shifting focus towards health, fitness and balanced diet patterns, coupled with the growing nutritious food demand, will propel the organic ice cream market growth. Surging consumer preferences for natural-based food products containing essential vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids provide a positive outlook for the product demand. The growing demand for vanilla, chocolate and strawberry products from children and the young population will further supplement the product demand.

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the adult population has led to an increase in the consumption of probiotic organic ice cream having a neutral pH content that proves to be helpful in maintaining balanced digestion and intestinal microbiota. The rising number of certified organic farms across developed countries, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, etc., is another factor supporting the industry's growth. Regulatory standards and policies provided by government bodies, such as FAO, WHO, and FSSAI, will fuel the industry expansion. However, increasing the cost of raw material costs with changing agricultural trends may hinder the product price trend.

Vanilla held over 25% of the global organic ice cream market share in 2018. Key properties, including the presence of a low-calorie content and a high availability of antioxidants, along with a strong ability to enhance the flavor, have stimulated the product scope in a wide variety of food and beverage applications.

On-trade is expected to be the fastest growing distribution channel in the global organic ice cream market up to 2025. The growing prominence of on-trade distribution channels, such as restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors and hotels, will provide a strong outlook for industry expansion. Increasing disposable incomes among consumers in developing countries, including India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico etc., along with the growing trend regarding the consumption of dessert, will proliferate the market size.

The rigid plastics segment will witness a CAGR of around 4.5%, in terms of revenue, up to 2025. Growing consumer preference for ready-to-use and on-the-go products, which need healthy, functioning and convenient packaging, will promulgate the market growth. Additionally, key factors, including cost-effective, attractive labeling and printing options and high-impact strength compared to other packaging alternatives, will substantially contribute towards the segment's growth.

The global industry share is highly fragmented with the presence of regional and multinational players. The key industry players in the market include Clover Stornetta Farms, Inc., Yeo Valley Family Farms, Straus Family Creamery, Crystal Creamery, Boulder Ice Cream, Oregon Ice Cream, and Blue Marble Ice Cream. The manufacturers are involved in new product launches, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions and production capacity expansions for gaining a competitive share. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever announced to launch its first vegan ice cream brand, Magnum Dairy Free, in New Zealand to cater to the growing demand for non-dairy ice cream from the Asia Pacific market.

