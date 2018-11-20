Organic Baby Food Delivery Company Yumi Expands to New York Metro Region

Yumi Brings California-Fresh Baby Food to the East Coast Ahead of National Rollout

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yumi, a premier health and wellness brand, announces its launch today in the New York Tri-State Area. A leader in early childhood nutrition, Yumi makes it easier for busy parents to feed their babies fresh, nutrient-dense food.

Co-founded by former New York natives Angela Sutherland, a former finance executive and mother of two, and Evelyn Rusli, a former WSJ and NYT reporter, Yumi enlists an expert team of chefs, doctors and nutritionists to create over 60 flavors of meals, specifically designed for young babies during the First 1000 Days. Yumi's meals are made fresh every week, with premium organic ingredients like pitaya, spirulina and purple sweet potatoes.

The company has generated a cult-like following among millennial parents, as well as Hollywood and Manhattan tastemakers including Jessica Alba, Whitney Port, Armie Hammer, Molly Sims, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Leandra Medine, Lily Rabe, Steven Yeun, and Emily Deschanel.

"We have seen such incredible enthusiasm and demand for our product in New York, so expanding here feels like a natural next step as we continue to grow the brand," says Evelyn Rusli, co-founder and President of Yumi. "Parents in the NY area are some of the most discerning when it comes to food, and have high standards for meals that are fresh, delicious and convenient. We're so thrilled to introduce Yumi to the youngest members of their families, and provide a service that helps parents optimize their busy schedules."

Unlike many other baby food brands in the marketplace which are overly processed and loaded with fructose and added sweeteners, Yumi offers food that is fresh, low in fruit sugar, nutrient-dense, and made with gourmet ingredients sourced weekly from local organic farms. Yumi also offers a personalized journey for babies. Meals and content are mapped to a child's age and development stage, helping babies power up on key vitamins in advance of key milestones.

"As a mom of two, I know firsthand how hectic life can get for young parents, and with Yumi we want to alleviate some of that stress by making mealtime just a little bit easier," says Angela Sutherland, co-founder and CEO of Yumi. "It has been our brand mission since day one to serve as a trusted resource for families. We hope that through our product, community, and content we can empower busy moms and dads with more information so they can feel good about what they are feeding their kids."

HOW IT WORKS:

- Select a plan on HelloYumi.com

- Seasoned chefs prepare your child's customized meals

- Food arrives in premium, insulated containers with ice packs every week

- Prices start at $35 for a week of meals

- All packaging is curbside recyclable, compostable and reusable

About Yumi:

Recognizing the importance of nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life, Yumi's intelligently designed blends provide balanced meals to support babies' neurological and physical development at every age and stage. To ensure maximum nutrition and flavor in every spoonful, Yumi employs an in-house team of experts that includes holistic nutritionists, plant-based chefs, doctors and more. Founded by former private equity executive Angela Sutherland and former Wall Street Journal and NYTimes reporter Evelyn Rusli, Yumi offers both single- ingredient purees, as well as its signature blends in over 60 flavors, delivered right to your doorstep. Since its launch in 2017, Yumi has emerged as the leader in early childhood nutrition, with coverage in CNN, goop, Vogue, WSJ, Food & Wine, Business Insider, Fortune, and Forbes. For more, find us at HelloYumi.com and on instagram @Yumi.

SOURCE Yumi