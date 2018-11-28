Onnit enters China through cross-border e-commerce

Partnering with Export Now, Onnit's naturally-derived, cutting-edge nutrition formulas are now available to China's digital consumers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Onnit, a leading U.S. food, supplement, and fitness brand, announced today the opening of a China e-commerce store. The new store is on one of China's largest B2C e-commerce platforms, JD Worldwide, at onnit.jd.hk, giving consumers access to Onnit's cognitive performance-enhancing Alpha Brain™ supplement, among other products. The Flagship Store offers a wide array of supplements, developed with plant-based ingredients and medically-researched formulas that have been endorsed by the world's top-performing athletes, medical professionals, and academics.

"Onnit's mission of inspiring peak human performance through unique, science-backed products has improved the lives of millions around the world," said Aubrey Marcus, CEO and Founder of Onnit. "Bringing Onnit to JD Worldwide allows us to reach a potential audience of over 300 million active buyers, creating a tremendous opportunity. Partnering with Export Now in launching the Onnit JD Worldwide Flagship Store enables us to begin selling in a matter of months as opposed to years," Aubrey added.

Export Now designed and launched the Chinese-language JD Worldwide Flagship Store, and manages merchandising, marketing, customer service, logistics, compliance, and digital strategy.

"China's rapidly growing middle class, combined with a shift toward more active, healthy lifestyles, opens up enormous possibilities for Onnit," said Frank Lavin, Export Now Chairman. "Chinese consumers demand trustworthy, premium experiences, and Onnit has been delivering on these fronts since its founding. We are thrilled to partner with Aubrey in bringing the Onnit lifestyle and mission to China," Frank added.

About Onnit:

Onnit is a fitness lifestyle company dedicated to helping its clients and customers find the path to total human optimization — being the best they can be by improving every aspect of health, performance, and wellness. Specializing in unconventional training and cutting-edge nutritional supplements, Onnit was founded in 2010 and has gone on to produce Alpha Brain, its flagship cognitive enhancer. Onnit's headquarters—including Onnit Gym, a destination for celebrities and pro athletes—is in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.onnit.com/.

About Export Now

Export Now is the leading U.S.-based digital solutions provider for China, offering an integrated set of marketing, strategy, logistics, IT, and digital services to help international brands succeed in this market. Export Now has operated e-commerce stores on behalf of over 100 brands from the United States and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.exportnow.com.

Eric Jackman, Onnit, eric@jacktaylorpr.com

Joe Nora, Export Now, joe.nora@exportnow.com

