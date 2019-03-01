One Degree Organic Foods to Debut New Sprouted Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola at Natural Products Expo West 2019

New Product Joins Brand's Robust Line of Plant-Based, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free Granolas



ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to consumer demand for more gluten-free options made from sustainable ingredients that don't sacrifice on taste, One Degree Organic Foods, a family-owned company committed to total food transparency and clean, organic foods, will unveil a delicious new variety of granola, Pumpkin Seed & Flax, at Natural Products Expo West 2019.

The new Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola is made with deep green organic heirloom Styrian Pumpkin Seeds from Austria, delivering abundant flavor to the granola clusters. The seeds also serve as a rich source of B vitamins and essential fatty acids, including Omega-3s.

The product is sweetened with a combination of organic coconut palm sugar and organic date syrup—two low glycemic index sweeteners that offer beneficial vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Due to its low GI ranking and minimal processing, coconut palm sugar is a healthier alternative to today's common ultra-refined sweeteners found in many packaged foods.

"We are dedicated to offering consumers clean, nourishing foods, and sourcing ingredients direct from farmers that use only plant-based cultivation methods," said co-founder Stan Smith of One Degree. "We are excited to launch our newest granola and continue to provide consumers with more sprouted and gluten-free options that don't sacrifice taste."

100% Ingredient Transparency

One Degree Organics believes that people deserve 100% transparency in everything they eat. Every product provides consumers with the power to meet every farmer and producer behind every ingredient simply by scanning a QR code on the packaging. One Degree Organics also sources every single ingredient from farmers they have travelled to meet in person and witness first-hand how they grow and process their food. This network of nearly three dozen farmers, suppliers, and producers across 11 countries have been chosen for their commitment to the highest-quality organic ingredients and sustainable plant-based cultivation methods.

Glyphosate-Free

Further differentiating itself from other organic brands on the market, all One Degree Organics products are certified as glyphosate residue-free and as such, display the Bio-Checked Non-Glyphosate Certified seal. With this, consumers can feel confident that One Degree Organics products use third-party testing to confirm the absence of this chemical which The World Health Organization classiﬁes as a "probable carcinogen," or cancer-causing substance.

Perfected Favorites

One Degree Organics will also be sampling a few of their cereal favorites at Natural Products Expo West, including Sprouted Brown Rice Cacao Crisps and Sprouted Corn Flakes. The brand's Cacao Crisps provide all the health benefits of sprouted brown rice together with cacao and low glycemic index coconut palm sugar from the Indonesian archipelago. One Degree Organic's Corn Flakes are made with simple gluten-free ingredients, including sprouted, organic, non-GMO corn grown in Taber, Alberta.

Where to Find One Degree Organic Foods

One Degree Organics will be sampling the new Pumpkin Seed & Flax Granola, and cereal fan favorites, Sprouted Brown Rice Cacao Crisps and Sprouted Corn Flakes, at Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, CA at Booth #1711.

For more information on One Degree Organic Foods, visit www.onedegreeorganics.com or One Degree's social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. Always a resource for clean food and plant-based education and inspiration, the One Degree website offers numerous recipes for every meal, along with helpful blog posts.

About One Degree Organic Foods

One Degree Organic Foods believes in the connection between healthy soil, healthy crops, and healthy people. That's why they make great-tasting organic products that are always organic, non-GMO, plant-based, and often gluten-free. One Degree Organics is family-founded and family-run by passionate organic food advocates with a deep respect for sustainable farming and clean, nourishing foods. The brand believes that everyone deserves 100% transparency in everything they eat and is committed to sourcing ingredients from organic farmers and producers who use only plant-based cultivation methods. To learn more about One Degree Organic's products, view videos of the family's trips to meet the farmers, and for delicious recipes, visit the brand's website at www.onedegreeorganics.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-degree-organic-foods-to-debut-new-sprouted-pumpkin-seed-and-flax-granola-at-natural-products-expo-west-2019-300804962.html

SOURCE One Degree Organic Foods