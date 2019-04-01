Omni Hotels & Resorts Announces 'Culinary Kids' Menu For Today's Younger, Flavor-Savvy Guests As Part Of Omni Originals Programming

The menu, infused with playful combinations, colorful plating and interesting ingredients, debuts April 1 at Omni properties across North America



DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts announces Culinary Kids, the latest rendition of the brand's Omni Originals culinary series. Available this April, the spirited menu caters to children 12 and younger with enhanced palates and bold preferences.

Gen Z kids are shaping the food and beverage scene with health conscious preferences and higher expectations. According to a recent study from Mintel, Gen Z is the most diverse generation in US history. They are seeking more adventurous, internationally inspired options and are growing up in a social media-crazed world where having that "Instagram-able moment" is key to their overall food and beverage experience.

Omni Hotels & Resorts' youngest guests can now trade in their cereal for a Rainbow Açaí Bowl or toss their chicken tenders for a Chinese Takeout inspired dish.

"The next generation of eaters aren't afraid of new things," said Devin Burns, vice president of food & beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Knowing that kids today are willing to explore new tastes and textures encouraged our chefs to mix it up, adding inspiration and flavor with bright colors and whimsical features to our kids' dishes."

Omni Hotels & Resorts Culinary Kids menus for children 12 and under include:

Breakfast:

Jenga – French toast sticks, maple syrup, chocolate sauce, strawberries (kids can stack them up and knock them down!)

– French toast sticks, maple syrup, chocolate sauce, strawberries (kids can stack them up and knock them down!)

Pancake Parfait Tacos – Pancakes, yogurt, strawberries, granola, apples, local honey

– Pancakes, yogurt, strawberries, granola, apples, local honey

Rainbow Açaí Bowl – Açaí base, seasonal fruit, granola, local honey

– Açaí base, seasonal fruit, granola, local honey

Southwest Breakfast Tacos – Tortillas, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo

Tortillas, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo All Day:

The Garden – Edible dirt (a mixture of bread crumbs and herbs), celery, carrots, leaves, avocado ranch

– Edible dirt (a mixture of bread crumbs and herbs), celery, carrots, leaves, avocado ranch

Fromage Dipper – American cheese, bacon, house made tomato soup served with avocado ranch, barbecue and local jam

– American cheese, bacon, house made tomato soup served with avocado ranch, barbecue and local jam

Chinese Takeout – Grilled chicken, fried rice, peas, carrots

– Grilled chicken, fried rice, peas, carrots Dessert:

Vincent Van Gogh Jumbo Cookie – Choice of jumbo chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fudge, caramel sauce (kids are given paint brushes to add their own creativity to the dish)

– Choice of jumbo chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fudge, caramel sauce (kids are given paint brushes to add their own creativity to the dish)

Bag O' Donuts – Choice of dips and drips: cinnamon sugar, butterscotch, chocolate

More information on Omni Originals can be found at www.omnihotels.com/culinary/omni-originals. Follow Omni Hotels & Resorts at www.Facebook.com/OmniHotels, Twitter.com/OmniHotels and Instagram.com/OmniHotels.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

Media Contact: Omni Contact: Sara Spencer Melissa Becker 312-935-1227 972-871-5556 sspencer@talktocurrent.com melissa.becker@omnihotels.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omni-hotels--resorts-announces-culinary-kids-menu-for-todays-younger-flavor-savvy-guests-as-part-of-omni-originals-programming-300821221.html

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts