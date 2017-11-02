OM 'Organic Mixology' Liqueurs Partners With Hakkasan Group to Benefit Alzheimer's Research

In Honor of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, One Dollar Per OM Liqueurs Cocktail Purchased at Hakkasan Properties Benefits Keeping Memory Alive

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OM Liqueurs, a premier line of certified organic sugarcane spirit-based liqueurs announced, today, their partnership with Hakkasan Group to benefit Keep Memory Alive in honor of Alzheimer's Awareness Month (November).

"OM Liqueurs is thrilled to be partnering with Hakkasan Group for this important cause. Our brand has always been aligned with the spirit of giving back, and November is the perfect time to support Keep Memory Alive whose work helps to provide research and treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's," said Natalie Bovis, Co-founder/CMO of OM Liqueurs.

"My father has Alzheimer's disease, and so when I left the Lou Ruvo/Keep Memory Alive dinner in Las Vegas last year, I was inspired to do something in my industry to raise money and bring further awareness to the cause during Alzheimer's month. I approached Hakkasan Group with this idea of creating a cocktail at their restaurants where we could donate one dollar per drink sold to the very important work that's being done at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas, and they were on board," said Jason Monkarsh, Co-founder/CEO of OM Liqueurs.

During the month of November, for every OM Liqueurs cocktail purchased from select Hakkasan Group locations in Las Vegas, one dollar will be donated to Keep Memory Alive. These signature cocktails were created by Hakkasan chief mixologist, Tim Weigel, specifically for this worthy cause.

"We are so excited for this partnership with OM Liqueurs and Keep Memory Alive. Having the opportunity to create such unique cocktails for a great cause has been truly rewarding, and we are happy to be able to do our part in supporting Alzheimer's Awareness Month," said Tim Weigel, chief mixologist of Hakkasan Group.

The cocktails feature two of OM Liqueurs' signature flavors which include: Cranberry & Blood Orange; Coconut & Lychee; Meyer Lemon & Ginger; Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt. Signature recipes are available at the following locations:

Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant: Banyan Bliss $15 OM Coconut & Lychee liqueur, Bombay Sapphire East gin, yuzu, Calpico, mint, creole bitters, guava juice.

Searsucker Las Vegas: Blueberry Palmer $12 OM Meyer Lemon & Ginger liqueur, Grey Goose vodka, lemon juice, blueberry honey syrup, tea.

About OM Liqueurs:

OM Liqueurs was co-founded by mixology consultant, Natalie Bovis, of The Liquid Muse and entrepreneur/beverage consultant, Jason Monkarsh. OM "Organic Mixology" Liqueur has a certified organic sugarcane base distillate, all-natural ingredients and sweetened with organic agave nectar (15% ABV). Each OM Liqueurs has two flavor notes (Cranberry & Blood Orange; Coconut & Lychee; Meyer Lemon & Ginger; Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt.) Sustainability partnerships include Trees For the Future and a reusable metal straw program. OM has received medals from the International Spirits Competition, WSWA Tasting Competition, San Francisco International Spirits Competition and Nightclub & Bar's Entrepreneurs of the Year. For more information visit www.omspirits.com.

About Hakkasan Group:

Hakkasan Group is a worldwide hospitality company with establishments across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its namesake is taken from its Michelin star restaurant that set the high-level standard for the group's collection of diverse brands. Its 'brand first' philosophy builds restaurants, nightlife, daylife and soon-to-open hotels, resorts and residences into world-class hospitality brands, all with a focus on service, design, innovation and experience. Its restaurant portfolio includes Hakkasan, with 11 locations worldwide, Ling Ling, Yauatcha, HKK, Sake no Hana, Herringbone, Searsucker and Ivory on Sunset. Under the nightlife/daylife umbrella of brands are Hakkasan Nightclub, Wet Republic, OMNIA and JEWEL Nightclub. Hakkasan Group is fully owned by Alliance International Investments LLC, an investment company based out of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.hakkasangroup.com.

About Keeping Memory Alive:

Keep Memory Alive, whose mission is to provide enhanced treatment and ultimately cures for patients and their families suffering from neurocognitive disorders, raises awareness and funds in support of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. By supporting Keep Memory Alive and its fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, ALS and memory disorders of all kinds, we can ensure progress toward better treatments and ultimately cures will occur in Las Vegas. For additional information call (702) 263-9797 or visit keepmemoryalive.org.

Contact Information:

Natalie Bovis: Natalie@TheLiquidMuse.com

Alexandra Leach: aleachKOsborne@Hakkasan.com

Jennifer Buonantony: Jennifer@PressPassLA.com (Press Inquiries)

Related Links

OM Liqueurs

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/om-organic-mixology-liqueurs-partners-with-hakkasan-group-to-benefit-alzheimers-research-300548628.html

SOURCE OM Liqueurs