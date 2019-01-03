Olives from Spain, 'Small' Allies to Include the Mediterranean Diet in 2019

Olives are a rich, versatile option and a gastronomic pleasure to start the New Year with

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olives are a nutritious, tasty and versatile food that transports us to the Mediterranean. After the usual excesses and copious meals of each Holiday season, Olives from Spain invites consumers to include this ingredient in the New Year to maintain a healthy and light diet.

This fruit is capable of transforming boring dishes in original elaborations with an endless number of nuances even for the most demanding palates, since olives have the four basic flavors: acid, bitter, sweet and salty. In addition, 15 grams (five units) of olives -produced mostly in the Mediterranean countries of Europe- barely have 37 calories.

Table olives are also a natural source of vitamin E, without forgetting the tradition that surrounds this millennial ingredient of the Mediterranean Diet (Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity). Manzanilla, Hojiblanca, Queen, stuffed with Pimiento. Versatility is another of its attributes and it can be found in many varieties and formats: whole olives, sliced, pitted, stuffed and with hundreds of dressings.

Light and delicious recipes

Olives from Spain have delivered three delicious dishes to enjoy throughout this New Year 2019 using this food:

TURKEY WRAP WITH OLIVES

ROASTED PEPPERS, POTATOES AND OLIVES SALAD

FISH WITH OLIVES RELISH

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olive recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that represents the whole sector producing, processing and marketing table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

