Olives from Spain Reveals Three Easy and Delicious Recipes with Olives to Reinvent the Holiday Menu

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olives from Spain knows that the Holidays are just around the corner and with it come the dramas and headaches to choose the menu. The easy thing is to repeat the one of last year, the traditional menu, but if hosts want to do well with their guests, the indisputable queens of the Mediterranean Diet, European olives, cannot be missing from the table. Olives are a food that offers infinite gastronomic possibilities, thanks to its enormous variety and versatility. In addition, it is an original and healthy option (a natural source of antioxidant vitamin E) at a time when it is easy to fall into excesses.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8466351-olives-from-spain-three-recipes-holidaymenu/

Europe is a world leader in the production and export of table olives, and Olives from Spain continues to demonstrate its ability to adapt to the demands of consumers; since 83% of the olives consumed in the US are imported from Mediterranean countries and can be found in pizzas, sandwiches, salads, as an ingredient in an endless number of dishes, or directly as an appetizer.

Olives are a superfood that meet all the requirements to be the absolute protagonist of such important dates and turn your Holiday meals into gastronomic experiences. Here are three recipes that will elevate any Holiday menu with that characteristic Mediterranean flavor:

Tuna temaki, avocado, sesame and olives: The classic of Japanese gastronomy just lacks an ingredient to make it perfect: European olives!https://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/new-trends/105-tuna-and-olives-temaki

Olive bread: There is nothing healthier than preparing your own bread at home. Discover how to do it with European olives. https://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/mediterranean-food/107-olive-bread

White chocolate and olive lollipop: Chocolate goes well with everything, even with olives! Check it out with these incredible lollipops. https://www.haveanoliveday.eu/index.php/videorecipes/sweet-bites/112-chocolate-lollipop-with-olives

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olives recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that represents the whole producing, processing and marketing sector of table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes the knowledge of the Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

@HaveanOliveDay

www.haveanoliveday.eu

More information:

Oscar.westermeyer@tactics.es

gines.mena@tactics.es

gabriela.fernandez@tactics.es

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olives-from-spain-reveals-three-easy-and-delicious-recipes-with-olives-to-reinvent-the-holiday-menu-300767516.html

SOURCE Olives from Spain