OFT Food Safety Lawyers File First Lawsuit In 2019 Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers filed the first lawsuit in the multistate 2019 E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California. The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court for Milwaukee County (File No. 2019 CV 009273) on December 5, 2019.

The Plaintiff in the lawsuit contracted an E. coli infection from lettuce purchased at Pick 'n Save in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She ultimately developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially fatal complication of E. coli infections that causes kidney failure. The suit names Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., the parent company of Pick 'n Save, as a defendant.

OFT Food Safety Lawyer Brendan Flaherty says that the outbreak shows a deep problem with the industry. "The human cost of E. coli contamination in romaine has been staggering. Where are the field-to-fork changes that will stop this from happening?"

Ryan Osterholm, Food Safety Lawyer at OFT Law, says his client wants answers to help stop future outbreaks. "This is at least the fifth E. coli outbreak in the last several years with leafy greens. Whatever is causing these outbreaks must stop. We fully intend to get to the bottom of exactly how a bag of lettuce almost killed our client."

With over 4 decades of experience, the lawyers at OFT Law have recovered millions on behalf of food poisoning victims. OFT Law's team includes attorney Lindsay Lien Rinholen, an experienced Wisconsin food safety lawyer.

