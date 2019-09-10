NuttZo Mixed-Nut Butter Spreads The Word

Showcasing their new Keto Butter and a fresh look for their Bold Bitez at Expo East

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the women-owned brand known for their insanely addictive mixed nut and seed butter flavors and bars, will display their uber popular Keto Butter and unveil a new vertical packaging look for their refrigerated bars at the 2019 Natural Products Expo East show, Booth #8800.

When NuttZo's Keto Butter was first introduced earlier this year, it quickly became one of the best-selling nut butters on Amazon, where it was ranked #1 amongst most searched for new item. It's no surprise, considering this delicious nut butter is compliant with low carbohydrate, ketogenic, and paleo lifestyles. This follows its wide release after originally only being available online and in select stores.

As Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, founder and CEO of NuttZo, notes, "We are currently in over 10,000 doors nationwide, with continued expansion in natural and traditional retailers. Additionally, we are now seeking expansion in Canada and the Food Service channel as well."

NuttZo's Keto butter is a decadent blend of 7 nuts and seeds including coconut that will be available for sampling at the natural products industry event, along with NuttZo's entire portfolio from jars to bars. "The NuttZo Keto nut butter is going to blow your mind," said Dietz-LiVolsi. "Our fanatics are saying it's quickly becoming their favorite NuttZo blend!"

Another notable aspect of NuttZo's Expo East display will be showcasing their unique vertical packaging on their Bold Bitez snack bars, which is not only eye-catching, but helps in merchandising. "This was done in rapid response to retailer feedback about the need to minimize shelf space," shared Grant Rice, NuttZo's SVP of Sales. "We quickly obliged and adjusted our look from horizontal to vertical to optimize our shelf footprint for retailers - and we LOVE the new look!"

As with all NuttZo products, every jar of the new Keto Butter purchased helps support Project Left Behind , NuttZo's sister non-profit benefiting orphaned and neglected children worldwide.

NuttZo will hold their annual Project Left Behind fundraiser in September in San Diego, with their next volunteer trip to Peru planned for May 2020.

To sample NuttZo's delicious jars and bars during Expo East, attendees are invited to stop by Booth #8800. For more information on the show, please visit https://www.expoeast.com/en/home.html For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.NuttZo.com

About NuttZo

NuttZo is a mixed nut and seed butter snack brand created by momprenuer Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, who began making organic nut butters in her blender for her vitamin-deficient adopted son. Delivering a unique blend of seven nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors, three varieties of 2Go packets and four refrigerated bars, NuttZo provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats. Each nut and seed is sourced from farmers around the world to ensure an unparalleled standard of quality. NuttZo is certified WBENC & a B-Corp, donating portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits neglected and orphaned children around the world. Each NuttZo product is all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit http://www.NuttZo.com

