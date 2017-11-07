NutriGold® Disrupts the Status Quo in Whole-Food Multis With An Innovative Clean-Label Approach That Is Decidedly "Easy-To-Swallow"

OREM, Utah, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost two years of research and development, NutriGold®, an industry leader in certified organic and Non-GMO verified supplements, is excited to introduce a complete line of plant-based whole-food multis — Multi Gold™. Multi Gold™'s easy-to-swallow capsules are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and kosher certified, verified allergen-free, and contain NO chemical additives, preservatives, fillers, binders, or coatings. It is a true clean-label organic multivitamin line that people can feel great about taking each day.
"Our goal was to offer our customers a complete line of certified organic whole-food multis with vitamins and minerals sourced from real fruits, berries, vegetables, and herbs. Avoiding the use of commonly-used hard tablets to make such clean-label plant-sourced multivitamin supplements with industry-defining quality standards that consumers expect from NutriGold was extremely challenging," said Priya Khan, co-founder and CEO of NutriGold.
Like all NutriGold® products, Multi Gold™ products are subject to 140+ third-party tests to verify purity and potency, so you can trust what's on the label is in the bottle and nothing more. Multi Gold™ products are:
With Multi Gold™ products, consumers receive 100% or higher daily value of 12+ essential nutrients, including a broad-spectrum vitamin B12, the biologically active vitamin K2 as MK-7, nourishing whole-food sources of folate and iodine, and astaxanthin for its incredible antioxidant benefits for adults 40+.
The highly functional, Multi Gold™ product line includes:
About NutriGold®
Powered by integrity and guided by our core values of sustainability, quality, accountability, and authentic transparency, NutriGold's mission is to help create a healthier and more sustainable future by making nourishing products, embracing planet-friendly practices, and empowering consumers through education. To learn more, please visit www.Nutrigold.com and join us on social platforms @NutriGoldUSA. NutriGold — Powered by Integrity
***If you would like more information, please contact pr@nutrigold.com***
Contact
Corinna Bellizzi
Tel
+1-866-224-4680
Website
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrigold-disrupts-the-status-quo-in-whole-food-multis-with-an-innovative-clean-label-approach-that-is-decidedly-easy-to-swallow-300550562.html
SOURCE NutriGold
Feeding the leader of the free world is kind of an intimidating task
The cute, diet-friendly cones and sundaes are so Instagrammable
From peculiar spaceship rooms to odd ice suites, there are some very unusual places to stay around the world
Because when you’re in Amsterdam, you occasionally just get hungry