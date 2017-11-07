NutriGold® Disrupts the Status Quo in Whole-Food Multis With An Innovative Clean-Label Approach That Is Decidedly "Easy-To-Swallow"

OREM, Utah, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost two years of research and development, NutriGold®, an industry leader in certified organic and Non-GMO verified supplements, is excited to introduce a complete line of plant-based whole-food multis — Multi Gold™. Multi Gold™'s easy-to-swallow capsules are USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan and kosher certified, verified allergen-free, and contain NO chemical additives, preservatives, fillers, binders, or coatings. It is a true clean-label organic multivitamin line that people can feel great about taking each day.

"Our goal was to offer our customers a complete line of certified organic whole-food multis with vitamins and minerals sourced from real fruits, berries, vegetables, and herbs. Avoiding the use of commonly-used hard tablets to make such clean-label plant-sourced multivitamin supplements with industry-defining quality standards that consumers expect from NutriGold was extremely challenging," said Priya Khan, co-founder and CEO of NutriGold.

Like all NutriGold® products, Multi Gold™ products are subject to 140+ third-party tests to verify purity and potency, so you can trust what's on the label is in the bottle and nothing more. Multi Gold™ products are:

Ethically formulated

Made with plant-sourced whole-food vitamins and minerals from certified organic foods

Encapsulated in easy-to-swallow organic vegan capsules (not hard tablets)

Third-Party verified, USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified, certified vegan, certified kosher

Free of allergens, chemical additives, and synthetic preservatives

With Multi Gold™ products, consumers receive 100% or higher daily value of 12+ essential nutrients, including a broad-spectrum vitamin B12, the biologically active vitamin K2 as MK-7, nourishing whole-food sources of folate and iodine, and astaxanthin for its incredible antioxidant benefits for adults 40+.

The highly functional, Multi Gold™ product line includes:

Prenatal Multi Gold

Men's & Women's 1 Daily Multi Gold

Men's & Women's Multi Gold

Men's & Women's 40+ Multi Gold

Men's & Women's 55+ Multi Gold

Vitamin B-Complex Gold

About NutriGold®

Powered by integrity and guided by our core values of sustainability, quality, accountability, and authentic transparency, NutriGold's mission is to help create a healthier and more sustainable future by making nourishing products, embracing planet-friendly practices, and empowering consumers through education. To learn more, please visit www.Nutrigold.com and join us on social platforms @NutriGoldUSA. NutriGold — Powered by Integrity

***If you would like more information, please contact pr@nutrigold.com***

Contact

Corinna Bellizzi

Tel

+1-866-224-4680

Email

pr@nutrigold.com

Website

www.nutrigold.com/multis

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrigold-disrupts-the-status-quo-in-whole-food-multis-with-an-innovative-clean-label-approach-that-is-decidedly-easy-to-swallow-300550562.html

SOURCE NutriGold