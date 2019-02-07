Nurture Life Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Christina Kline Joins the Market Leader in Children's Meal Delivery Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurture Life, the leading provider of freshly made, wholesome, nutritionally balanced meals for children delivered direct to consumers, announces the appointment of Christina Kline as Chief Marketing Officer. Following revenue growth of 220% YOY, Nurture Life is strategically investing in key talent to further accelerate the company's market leadership position. In this role, Christina will be responsible for leading all aspects of marketing including brand strategy, growth and acquisition, customer lifecycle marketing, social media and public relations.

"We're thrilled to have Christina join the team as our first chief marketing officer," said Steven Minisini, co-founder of Nurture Life. "She's a seasoned marketing veteran with a proven track record of scaling brands and using customer insights to attract and delight consumers. This investment in marketing leadership showcases the commitment to our mission to revolutionize how families nurture their children to positively impact their healthy development."

Prior to joining Nurture Life, Christina was the Chief Marketing Officer of Analyte Health, a platform that connects patients to diagnostic services. Earlier in her career, Christina led marketing at a key business unit of Career Education Corporation and held various marketing roles at the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and Porter Novelli. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and a BA from John Carroll University.

"I am excited to be part of Nurture Life's journey to disrupt the traditional baby, toddler and kid food industry," said Kline. "It is an honor to join this growing organization and work with visionary co-founders authentically focused on addressing a growing health concern for children in the United States."

About Nurture Life:

Nurture Life is a subscription service that provides freshly made, nutritious, ready-to-eat baby, toddler and kid meals that are delivered straight to consumers' doors. The company's team of registered dietitians and chefs oversee all of the menu and recipe development, ensuring meals are created for each age and stage of a child's development. Nurture Life's passion is to impact the healthy development of children and revolutionize mealtime for families, conveniently and without compromise.

To learn more about Nurture Life, visit nurturelife.com.

