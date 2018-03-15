NOW® Sports Rolls Out Informed-Sport Third Party Certification

Globally Recognized Certification Program Provides Added Product Purity Assurance Across Most Comprehensive and Premium Line of Natural Sports Products

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW® – the largest independent and family-owned manufacturer of natural products in the U.S. health food store channel –is investing in third-party certification through Informed Sport for detection of banned substances to ensure product purity across its NOW® Sports brand, which includes more than 150 premium sports nutrition products. The Informed Sport designation will roll out as part of a NOW® Sports relabeling effort this month, featuring new silver labels showcasing stand-out product benefits. Learn more at nowfoods.com.

The Informed-Sport certification program, a globally recognized assurance program for anti-doping in sports nutrition products, suppliers, and manufacturers, is provided by LGC, which has 54 years of experience in anti-doping control. The program certifies that each and every batch of a supplement product and raw material bearing the Informed-Sport logo has been tested for banned substances by LGC's world-class sports anti-doping lab. Professional, Olympic and collegiate athletes will be able to take the products they need to be competitive without fear of failing doping tests.

"NOW's products already undergo extensive internal testing for identity, purity, strength and composition to ensure that what is on the label is in the bottle, but we are proud to institute the Informed Sports program for our entire sports line as an additional assurance," said Aaron Secrist, NOW's Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. "Typically some companies have a handful of products certified but to my knowledge NOW® Sports is the first to have the entire line certified. This is a noteworthy accomplishment that will give elite athletes worry-free access to the most comprehensive line of natural sports products in the world."

The NOW® Sports product lineup includes protein powders, amino acids, as well as products for energy and endurance, mass building and more. NOW® Sports is one of the few brands of natural sports products that does not use any artificial ingredients, including artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Through Informed-Sport, an accredited third party lab will test every batch of each product against more than 200 prohibited substances included on lists such as WADA (World Anti-doping Association), NFL, NHL, MLS, MLB, NBA, PGA/LPGA, NCAA and WTA.

"As a sports dietitian who has worked with professional and elite athletes across many sports, I know many already use and trust the NOW brand for their commitment to quality and safety – which I can attest to after seeing firsthand their elaborate and industry-leading manufacturing facility and testing labs," said Christopher Mohr, PhD, RD, and owner of Mohr Results, Inc., a nutrition consulting firm. "And now knowing they're also backed by Informed-Sport only reinforces NOW® Sports products as my go-to for top-notch, quality 'free from' nutritional support."

To learn more about NOW and its products, visit nowfoods.com. To stay up-to-date on NOW news, follow them on Instagram at http://bit.ly/1P5xJSO, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

Media Contact:

Alana Horinko 630-545-9098

alana.horinko@nowfoods.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-sports-rolls-out-informed-sport-third-party-certification-300614448.html

SOURCE NOW