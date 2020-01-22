Non-GMO and Organic Food Ingredient Supplier Green Boy Acquires Specialty Syrup Distributor Sweet Nature

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Boy Group Inc. announced today that is has acquired the business of Sweet Nature Inc., an importer and distributor of specialty non-GMO and organic syrups based in Ontario, California. The takeover of the business expands Green Boy's value-added liquid sweetener ingredients footprint in North America.

Established in 2006, Sweet Nature offers an extensive portfolio of specialty non-GMO and organic syrups to customers in the natural and organic food industry. Sweet Nature's specialty syrups are utilized by multinational snack bar makers, chocolate producers, confectionary manufactures, bakeries, blenders and distributors throughout the United States. Especially notable is Sweet Nature's beet syrup 'Beet Sweet™' which enjoys high demand due to the fact it is the only NON-GMO project verified beet syrup available in the world.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition and the opportunity to enlarge our growth in the non-GMO and organic syrup market in the United States and Canada," said Peter van Dijken, Green Boy Co-Founder and CEO. "It aligns with our ambition to broaden our network of customers and producers and to supply differentiated value-added specialty ingredients. We are excited to offer our customized supply chain management to our new customers, and to allow them to make use of our existing product portfolio which includes non-GMO and organic plant-based proteins, starches, fibers and other sweeteners," van Dijken added.

Green Boy, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, was born out of the idea to meet the growing demand for non-GMO and organic food ingredients by connecting high quality producers from overseas with premium food manufacturers in North America. Green Boy has seen exponential growth since its inception and strives to ensure the North American food industry's access to sustainably grown ingredients through a transparent supply chain. Green Boy is based in Los Angeles, California and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

