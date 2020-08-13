No Evil Foods and Nomad Dumplings Partner to Replace Signature Chicken Dumpling With a Plant-Based Alternative

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No Evil Foods, a small batch meat alternative brand, and NOMAD DUMPLiNGS , the colorful frozen dumpling brand, have announced their dedication to reducing meat consumption by bringing a plant-based dumpling to consumers. The SHANGRI-LA HONEY dumpling has been reformulated with No Evil Foods' Comrade Cluck 'No Chicken' as a main ingredient.

No Evil Foods is known for its carefully selected ingredients and aims to create innovative foods for the betterment of people, animals and the planet. NOMAD DUMPLiNGS prioritizes using quality, simple and natural ingredients in their products.

Inspired by global wandering and traditional cooking methods, NOMAD DUMPLiNGS feature uniquely vibrant colors that come from fresh vegetable juices and spices. They can be microwaved, boiled, steamed, or pan-fried within minutes. The SHANGRI-LA HONEY dumpling fuses floral notes with fresh chives to represent the flavors and mystique of China's Yunnan province. The result is a dumpling that is slightly sweet and tangy, with a hint of ginger.

"Working to remove animals from our food system is central to our mission at No Evil Foods. When Karen shared her vision to replace the meat in her popular dumpling with our plant-based chicken, we jumped at the opportunity. We love the careful approach she takes to ingredient sourcing and handcrafting her dumplings, and are thrilled at the chance to save over 1,100 lbs. of chicken a year," said Sadrah Schadel, co-founder and chief creative officer of No Evil Foods.

"We are really fortunate to have the ability to partner with No Evil Foods in our transition to becoming a vegetarian brand. No Evil Foods makes products with quality ingredients that are simple and natural," said Karen Hoefener, founder of Nomad Dumplings, LLC. "Shifting to a plant-based chicken will be better for our environment and will allow more customers to try this dumpling flavor."

The SHANGRI-LA HONEY dumpling will be available for purchase on the NOMAD DUMPLiNGS' website starting in mid-August 2020. Each pouch will contain 2 servings and retail for $6.80.

The new plant-based SHANGRI-LA HONEY dumpling will join the brand's current meat-free lineup: HUNAN HOTTIE, HARBIN OMELETTE, XI'AN WARRIOR.

To keep up with the latest news from No Evil Foods and NOMAD DUMPLiNGS, visit their websites at www.noevilfoods.com and www.nomaddumplings.com or follow the Instagram pages @noevilfoods and @nomaddumplings .

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods is a mission-driven business near Asheville, NC focused on impacting environmental sustainability, public health, and animal welfare through better food choices. Every bite of No Evil Foods you take supports our cause: to use food as a force for good, because real change starts at the center of your plate. No Evil Foods product line includes Comrade Cluck 'No Chicken', The Stallion 'Italian Sausage', El Zapatista 'Chorizo', and Pit Boss 'Pulled 'Pork' BBQ,' all are low in fat, high in protein, and free from cholesterol, nitrates, and antibiotics. No Evil Foods started in 2014 and is now available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, as well as coops and independents.

About Nomad Dumplings

NOMAD DUMPLiNGS is a Washington, D.C. based microbusiness specializing in regionally inspired, colorful, frozen dumplings. The brand strives to make delicious food for all, including those with dietary restrictions. Each flavor is branded with a fun name, color and story.

NOMAD DUMPLiNGS believes that all food should be healthy and sustainable. Every aspect of production is scrutinized from the sourcing of all-natural ingredients to the purchasing of packaging made from recycled plastics. Founded in 2017, NOMAD DUMPLiNGS can be found in Whole Foods and independent grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic region.

