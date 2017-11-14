The No Cow Revolution Just Got Real As D's Naturals Rebrands To No Cow And Expands Portfolio Of High Protein, Low Sugar, Dairy Free Products

Developed by then 18-year-old Entrepreneur, No Cow Gets Fresh New Look and Launches New Cookie Line and Additional Flavors of its Rapidly Growing Protein Bars

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- D's Naturals, creator of the innovative, low sugar, dairy free No Cow protein bars, announced today it has changed its name to No Cow. The name celebrates the company's successful and growing selection of products, all made with high quality ingredients, that are high protein, dairy free, and have just 1 gram of sugar. In conjunction with its new brand name, No Cow revealed a new high protein, low sugar, dairy free cookie that will be available in four delicious flavors, along with two new flavors of its signature protein bars.

D's Naturals was founded in 2015 by the then 18-year-old serial entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Daniel Katz ("D") after realizing he had a dairy sensitivity. After failing to find a low sugar, plant-based protein bar on the market, D began developing the No Cow Bar. The No Cow Bar launched, and through its overwhelming success, became the symbol of D's ultimate goal to create low sugar, plant-based protein products with great taste and texture to help support consumers' active and healthy lifestyles.

Today, the brand officially becomes No Cow, celebrating its mission with the tagline, "No Cow. No Bull. No Whey!" Consumers will see products rolling out in stores nationwide beginning November 2017 with a cool new logo and updated packaging.

"I created the No Cow Bar from a personal need and it has since acted as the inspiration for our mission here at No Cow- to create high-protein, dairy free, and ridiculously low sugar products that people love," said Katz. "Now that I'm 21, we thought it was time for us to 'grow up' and ditch my name as the brand. By transitioning to No Cow, we're signaling our brand evolution, but are staying true to our mission of creating a true No Cow Revolution. Our new No Cow Cookies are the next iteration of our brand promise and epitomize the type of cross-category brand we are quickly creating. We like to think of our amazing consumers as an extension of our team, and we are extremely pumped to share our sick new packaging and increased product offering with them and new No Cow fans everywhere!"

Today, No Cow is introducing:

No Cow Cookies, a new product line that is high protein, low sugar, dairy free and guilt free:

Four flavors of No Cow Cookies deliver at least 12 grams of plant-based protein per cookie with only 1 gram of sugar. Cookie flavors include Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate and Snickerdoodle.

No Cow Bars, in delicious new flavors:

The flagship bar delivers at least 20 grams of dairy free protein per bar with only 1 gram of sugar. New flavors hitting the market are Carrot Cake and Chunky Peanut Butter. They join current flavors of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Mint Cacao Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Raspberry Truffle, Blueberry Cobbler and Lemon Meringue Pie.

The new cookies and bar flavors join fan-favorite No Cow Fluffbutter, which is a protein infused almond or peanut butter spread and contains 1 gram of sugar and 10 grams of protein per serving.

"No Cow is no longer just a protein bar company; we are quickly becoming the trusted brand in all things dairy free, low sugar, and high protein," Katz continued. "We're not here to save the world, or make promises that we can't keep. At No Cow, we cut through the bull and say it how it is. We aim to make people's lives easier by providing products that were created out of a true personal need, knowing that there are others just like me. This fact is reinforced by the growth of our devoted No Cow fan-base. Each day marks a significant turning point for the company… we're one step closer to a No Cow Revolution."

To learn more and to fall in love with No Cow, visit www.NoCow.com

ABOUT NO COW

No Cow, formerly known as D's Naturals, was created by Daniel Katz on his mission to redefine high protein, low sugar, dairy free foods to fuel an active lifestyle. Made with simple ingredients like brown rice and pea protein, No Cow Bars, Cookies, and Fluffbutter are vegan, non-GMO, low in sugar, and free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy. Products are available at over 12,000 retail locations nationwide. To learn more and to fall in love with No Cow, please visit www.NoCow.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-no-cow-revolution-just-got-real-as-ds-naturals-rebrands-to-no-cow-and-expands-portfolio-of-high-protein-low-sugar-dairy-free-products-300555273.html

SOURCE No Cow