No Cow Introduces First-Ever Energy Bar Made with Just 1 Gram Of Sugar + Patented Caffeine

Game-Changing Innovation Provides Sustainable Energy Without the CrashThe fast-growing, active nutrition start-up debuts latest innovation, following partnership with General Mills

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- No Cow, the overwhelmingly successful Denver-based brand of dairy free, high-protein bars with just 1g of sugar, today, unveils its latest first-to-market innovation – the No Cow Energy Bars.

Unlike other Energy Bars on the market that can have as much as 20g of sugar per bar, No Cow skipped the sugar (just 1g) and, in its place, added 45mg of Coffee Bean Flour, an innovative, patented caffeine source that provides a sustainable energy that is the equivalent of a ½ cup of coffee.

No Cow Energy Bars give you the energy burst, without the crash.

No Cow Energy Bars are packed with real ingredients like oats, nuts, and almond butters and continue the company's mission of making ready-to-eat dairy free, high protein (12g of protein per serving), low sugar products. The energy bars are gluten-free, soy free & non-GMO, like all other No Cow products.

Daniel "D" Katz, 22-year-old No Cow founder and 2019 Forbes 30 under 30 winner, launched the company in 2015 after developing a dairy sensitivity, a problem plaguing a significant portion of the worldwide population. As a health nut, he was on the hunt for a dairy free protein bar that was low in sugar – and came up empty handed. His personal need for quality nutrition led to the creation of The No Cow Bar.

In February 2017, General Mills invested in the brand and over the last two years the company has grown double-digits monthly.

Commenting on No Cow Energy Bars, Katz shares: "I wanted to create an energy bar that wasn't just another candy bar in disguise. The No Cow Energy bar has 45mg of caffeine to give you seriously sustained energy without all that sugar."

For more information on the No Cow Energy Bar, visit nocow.com/energybar and follow us on Instagram at @NoCow and #RealGoodEnergy.

ABOUT NO COW: No Cow was created by then 18-year old Daniel Katz in 2015 as part of his mission to redefine high-protein, low-sugar, dairy-free foods to fuel an active lifestyle. Made with simple ingredients like brown rice and pea proteins, No Cow Bars are vegan, non-GMO, have just 1 gram of sugar and are free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy. No Cow products are available at over 15,000 retail locations nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.NoCow.com

Follow No Cow:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-cow-introduces-first-ever-energy-bar-made-with-just-1-gram-of-sugar--patented-caffeine-300752573.html

SOURCE No Cow