NJ based FullBlue360 Develops Innovative, Sustainable and Soilless Organic Blueberry Growing Technology: Extends Growing Season & Cultivates Longer Lasting Blueberries

FORKED RIVER, N.J., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For most Garden State farms blueberry season ended weeks ago, but not for a small farm run by FullBlue360 in Forked River, N.J. This farm is home to an innovative growing process that is environmentally friendly, sustainable and produces jumbo, longer lasting and great tasting premium organic blueberries into August.

These blueberries are grown in pots, not in the ground, using a soilless growing medium and a precision drip irrigation system that utilizes 50-70% less water than traditional farming. This technology, developed by FullBlue360, also allows for more plants to be grown in a smaller area. When combined with a special shade cloth (nets), that creates weather resilience in almost any climate, the result can yield up to 200% more blueberries per acre.

"We are changing the way the world thinks about growing food," said Tiffany Bohlin, CEO and Co-Founder of FullBlue360. "We use drip irrigation, grow under nets, and have found a way to use three-quarters less land to produce the same amount of blueberries on our 10 acre farm that could be grown on a 40-50 acre farm."

The sustainable technology and growing process is so unique that it can only be found at this New Jersey farm and on a rooftop in Long Island City in New York, both sites run by FullBlue360.

"Some universities out west are testing sustainable growing methods but small farms and commercial growers just aren't there yet," noted Bohlin. "We have already extended the NJ growing season by four weeks. Our goal is to expand to other climate zones so we can grow crops 8-10 months a year."

FullBlue360 blueberries are USDA Certified Organic and are larger than your average blueberry, some as wide as a quarter. A number of varieties, known as cultivars, are grown to ensure a hardier premium product that has an unprecedented 22-28 day shelf life -- and taste delicious. FullBlue360 blueberries are sold in most Mid-Atlantic and North East ShopRite stores.

The demand for organic produce to avoid harmful pesticides is growing. "FullBlue360's technology provides a great tasting jumbo organic product that also protects our planet by implementing sustainable growing practices that reduce land use and save precious water resources," said Bohlin.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nj-based-fullblue360-develops-innovative-sustainable-and-soilless-organic-blueberry-growing-technology-extends-growing-season--cultivates-longer-lasting-blueberries-300895044.html

SOURCE FullBlue360